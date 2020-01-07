FEMA flood grant to pay for Bettendorf buyout program

Bettendorf's Flood Buyout program intended to clear flood zones near Duck Creek has been funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's most recent flood grant.
The program involves the possible acquisition of 22 homes in Bettendorf near Duck Creek, a tributary of the Mississippi River. Target areas for acquisition include portions of Crestview Circle, Crestview Drive, Greenway Drive, Parkway Drive, Hawthorne Drive, Holly Drive and Cypress Drive.
Community Development Director John Soenksen said the program is designed to remove homes from areas that are prone to repeat flooding. After appraisal in 2017, the city will now approach the homeowners in those areas for the buyout.
Flooding in Bettendorf mostly happens from two sources, Soenksen said. If the Mississippi River floods, there is generally more warning than if Duck Creek floods. Duck Creek can flood quickly and lead to danger quickly.
The first buyout program in 2015 led to 10 homes purchased. Six have been demolished since 2017.
The grant will fund $2,954,200 of the buyout program.