FEMA opens a disaster recovery center in Bettendorf

A disaster recovery center opened last Thursday in Bettendorf to give those affected by the Aug. 10 derecho options to submit documents for their disaster assistance application.

The center is located at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St. The entrance is in the rear parking lot located at 22nd Street and Mississippi Boulevard.

The site, provided by FEMA, will offer drive-through service. Applicants are asked to stay in their vehicles when visiting. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and closed Sunday.

All applicants and FEMA personnel will follow current state and local COVID-19 safety requirements. Applicants must wear face masks and remain in their cars during the process. FEMA staff will take the documents, scan them and return them to the applicants.

Applicants who have already registered with FEMA and have been asked to provide additional documentation should make sure they have everything they need when they arrive at the center.