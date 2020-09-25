FEMA relocating temporary office to Davenport Sept. 30 for derecho-related assistance

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The local FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will relocate to Davenport Sept. 30.

Federal officials announced it will closed the office currently at The Community Civic Center, 2204 Grant St. in Bettendorf, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, and reopen 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Annie Wittenmyer Family Aquatic Center, 2828 Eastern Ave. in Davenport, a news release said.

The Davenport office will operate 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and permanently close at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.

The temporary FEMA office is to scan documents and answer questions about disaster assistance programs related to the Aug. 10 derecho. The disaster recovery center is offering a drive-through service and those impacted by the storm seeking assistance are asked to stay in their vehicles while wearing a face covering during their visits.

Those seeking disaster assistance programming do not have to visit a center to submit information to FEMA as there are online options, found at disasterassistance.gov . Anyone with questions about the letter they received from FEMA at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and ask for assistance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.