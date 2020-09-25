 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FEMA relocating temporary office to Davenport Sept. 30 for derecho-related assistance
topical

FEMA relocating temporary office to Davenport Sept. 30 for derecho-related assistance

{{featured_button_text}}
flaherty three

Trees blocking sidewalks and streets kept work crews throughout the Quad-Cities busy for days after the Aug. 10 derecho. This is Mary Flaherty's pin oak in Davenport.

 Alma Gaul

The local FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will relocate to Davenport Sept. 30.

Federal officials announced it will closed the office currently at The Community Civic Center, 2204 Grant St. in Bettendorf, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, and reopen 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Annie Wittenmyer Family Aquatic Center, 2828 Eastern Ave. in Davenport, a news release said.

The Davenport office will operate 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and permanently close at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.

The temporary FEMA office is to scan documents and answer questions about disaster assistance programs related to the Aug. 10 derecho. The disaster recovery center is offering a drive-through service and those impacted by the storm seeking assistance are asked to stay in their vehicles while wearing a face covering during their visits.

Those seeking disaster assistance programming do not have to visit a center to submit information to FEMA as there are online options, found at disasterassistance.gov . Anyone with questions about the letter they received from FEMA at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and ask for assistance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: President of the Davenport NAACP Larry Roberson and coordinator Glenda Guster explain the importance of today’s blood drive that was facilitated through the NAACP’s Health Committee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News