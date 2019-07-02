The deadline for Iowa disaster survivors to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for recovery assistance has been extended to Tuesday, July 16.
Additionally, the deadline to apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also has been extended to July 16, according to the FEMA website.
Homeowners and renters in the nine designated counties — Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby and Woodbury — are eligible.
FEMA granted the two-week extension at the request of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to assist disaster survivors of the March 12-June 15 severe storms and flooding who have not yet registered for assistance. The increase in recent registrations for FEMA assistance prompted the extension to give people extra time to apply.
Federal-disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.
Businesses may be eligible for disaster loan help from the SBA but are not eligible for FEMA recovery grants.
Registration options include:
• Go to www.disasterassistance.gov.
• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are on duty.
•Use FEMA’s disaster app on your smartphone. It is available at www.fema.gov/mobile-app.
Information about how to apply for low-interest SBA loans for businesses and residents is available online at SBA.gov/disaster. Call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or low hearing may call 800-877-8339.