Federal Emergency Management Agency specialists will be on hand next week in Davenport to help people affected by the Flood of '19.
FEMA has teamed up with Ace Hardware in Davenport to provide free information, tips and literature on making houses and businesses stronger and safer.
FEMA mitigation specialists will be available from 8 a.m. until 6 pm. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Hayman's Westside Ace Hardware, 1716 W. 4th St., to help those repairing or rebuilding from March 12-May 16 storms and flooding.
Most information will be geared toward do-it-yourselfers and general contractors.
Mitigation teams will provide free reference booklets in English and Spanish about old and mildew clean-up, as well as protecting your home from future flood damage.
For more information about strengthening property, go to www.fema.gov/what-mitigation.
Information includes building a storm shelter or safe room, creating an emergency supply kit an flood-proofing for businesses.
FEMA's mission is to help people before, during and after disasters.