With its endless views of the Mississippi River, scenic picnic spots, and flat bike trail, dozens of people enjoy the lush, landscaped recreational path along Ben Butterworth Parkway daily. And so do hundreds of geese.
"We have an abnormally large flock of geese along the bike path this year," Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said. "They've become somewhat of a traffic problem. They walk back and forth across the road to get to grassy areas on the other side. I've seen some near-misses with accidents there. It's a cleanliness issue and potentially a traffic safety issue, too."
In an attempt to curtail the problem along the 5-mile section of trail, city officials are using a new approach to geese control this summer: a simple fence.
A 2-foot-high white fence about 10 feet long was installed a few weeks ago at a section on the river popular with geese for exiting the water near the Channel Cat water taxi landing.
The theory is that geese look for easy exit points from the water. If there are none, they leave the area in search of better habitat, Maxeiner said.
"The fence is there to see if it deters geese from exiting the water at that point," he said. "If there is no goose poop on the bike path in that area, it will tell us if the barrier is effective or not. If the banks are not accessible for the geese to climb up, it will keep them from visiting that area. But we don't want to change access to the area for the public."
Other ideas to drive out the geese were considered, including a trained dog, but Maxeiner said that requires a professional dog handler and additional expense.
"We also considered a remote-control coyote; it operates like a remote control vehicle," Maxeiner said. "That idea wasn't really viable because of time and expense. I'm anxious to see what the results are."
Parks and recreation director Lori Wilson admits she has done a lot of research on geese control and deterrents.
"I said, 'let's place the fence there and see if it will prevent the geese from getting up on the bike path,' and it did," Wilson said. "Apparently they don't like to climb up the rocks. There's no good answer for getting the geese out. There are certain things we can't do; we can't shoot the geese, we can't relocate them. All we can do can is create a habitat that is not pleasing to them."
Most of the riverfront along Ben Butterworth Parkway is lined with small landscaping boulders.
"Geese are larger birds; they are not like a robin," Wilson said. "Geese need larger landing pads. If you watch them come out of the water, they prefer to walk out. They do not like the big rock boulders."
For now, the fence appears to be working.
"I haven't seen them in the numbers we were seeing," Wilson said. "Maybe two or three, but not a gaggle. We have a pretty constant population along the parkway of about 300 geese, but I haven't seen that in three weeks. We discussed that if this option works, we will work on a more permanent solution of preventing access to the river, like plantings and vegetation.
"At Riverside pond, we see geese because there is no vegetation around the pond. We've provided (geese) a wonderful habitat to live around Ben Butterworth Parkway. It's open, it's readily accessible, it's naturally pleasing for the geese who reside there."
Wilson said she has no idea where the geese have relocated to.
"I haven't seen that big herd," she said. "This morning I counted seven over at Riverside pond. They are migratory in a sense, and migratory patterns do change. Ten years ago, you never saw a white pelican in this area. Now you see them all the time."
Wilson said she receives a handful of complaints about the geese each summer. If geese feces begins accumulating in a certain area or it becomes a safety issue, parks department staff will clean it up.
"We kind of rely on the rain to help us out," Wilson said. "We do try to monitor the bad areas and keep up on it."
Wilson said the fence will be removed before winter sets in. There has been no discussion yet on a permanent solution.
Wilson cautions against feeding the geese, and signs have been placed along the riverfront educating the public about the harm they could do by feeding the birds.
"If we continue to feed geese, it will prevent them from their instinctive migration," Wilson said. "And that white, human bread is not good for the geese. Then they stay around here and poop all over, and that could spread disease. We did put up polite signage; I hope that's helped this summer."