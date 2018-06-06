Help is on the way for residents of the Sabula, Iowa, and Savanna, Illinois, areas who have been forced since late February to take a 36-mile detour to cross the Mississippi River.
Beginning Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Transportation will offer a free, car-passenger ferry service between the two cities 12 hours a day, and a peak-hour bus service of at least twice daily will begin "sometime next week," Bob Younie, director of maintenance for the IDOT, said Wednesday.
"We're trying to restore mobility to the Savanna and Sabula area," Younie said.
In addition, the IDOT is studying the possibility of installing a "floating" pontoon-type bridge that would give people access to the new, $80 million Savanna-Sabula bridge to cross the Mississippi.
The current problem of getting from one side of the Mississippi to the other is not with the new bridge that opened in November 2017, but abruptly closed in February. Rather, the problem is with a small access bridge just north of Sabula that connects to the big bridge. For whatever reason, the small bridge began to settle on one end, and was declared unsafe and closed by the IDOT on Feb. 27.
"We had settlement," Younie explained. "It moved. Something happened that caused it to move, and we can't have that. We closed it immediately."
The IDOT is in the process of building a replacement bridge, a project that had already been in the works but was accelerated because of the settling. Meantime, though, people from Iowa can't get to the Mississippi River bridge and people from Illinois can't get off of it, so it is closed, too.
Compounding the problem is that workers encountered construction problems with the small bridge replacement that have turned what was expected to be a 40-day job into a nearly six-month project.
"We encountered some construction problems," Younie said. A main problem is that there is 170 feet of sand in the riverbed where the bridge needs to go, meaning workers have to dig down 170 feet to reach bedrock, he said.
The ferry that is expected to begin operating Tuesday is coming from Calhoun Ferry Co. in the St. Louis area and is expected to reach Sabula-Savanna on Sunday, Younie said. The crew will have to get acquainted with the river, and the Coast Guard will have to inspect the areas where the ferry will dock, he said.
The ferry will hold 15 passenger cars — no commercial vehicles allowed — and 82 people in a standing position, he said.
A round trip between the two cities is expected to take an hour to an hour and 15 minutes, with the ferry traveling 4 mph against the current and 6 mph with it, he said.
The ferry is expected to operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with different hours on weekends. The IDOT is working with the mayors of Sabula and Savanna and "we will do whatever they want," Younie said.
The ferry will operate until the bridges are reopened, which is expected on Sept. 3, he said. If for some reason it takes longer, the ferry will run longer.
As for the bus, Younie said he expected a contract to have been signed Wednesday with service beginning "early next week." The bus will make at least two round trips daily during peak hours in the morning and the evening, seven days a week. It will stop at major employers.
And as for the floating bridge, "we're still looking at what it would take to be installed," Younie said. "It's something we know can be done, but is it feasible and timely?"
If the time required to meet regulations would mean that it couldn't open until late summer, then, "What's the point?" Younie said.
"It's an option getting deeper study," he said.
If built, the floating bridge would accommodate only passenger cars traveling 10 mph, one lane at a time with flaggers on either end, he said.