A free, family-friendly Festival of Arts will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 11-12, at Bishop Hill, Illinois, featuring music, food, kids activities and an arts and crafts show.
Bishop Hill is a small historic village in Henry County, founded as a Swedish utopia. It includes three restaurants, seven museums and a variety of shops.
The festival also will feature a two-day plein-air (art created “in the open air”) painting competition, with awards on Sunday night. Here are other attractions:
• A wheat weaving demonstration and sale will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days in the Steeple Building.
• A hands-on workshop on natural dyeing will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days in the Archives Building.
• Art activities for children of all ages will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, formerly The Village Smithy.
• The homemade pie sale fundraiser will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Steeple Building and will continue while supplies with a piece of homemade pie, a scoop of ice cream and a drink selling for $5. The musical group Hammer and Pick will perform during the fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Corie “Cow” Weisenberger will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Commons.
• On Sunday only, a Swedish meatballs meal fundraiser will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Steeple Building, with meatballs, chips and a drink for $5.
• Also on Sunday only, The River City 6 will entertain beginning at 2 p.m. in the village park.
For more information, call 309-927-3064 or email artscouncilevents@gmail.com.