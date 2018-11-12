Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees started with a luncheon, the vision of a community leader — and the death of one of the most beloved movie stars of all time.
Former Quad-Citian Diane Sulg, now of Charlotte, North Carolina, started what is now one of the most popular events in the Quad-Cities and a regional hallmark for the holiday season.
But in 1985, the Quad-City environment wasn’t so sparkly.
“That was a very down time, in the mid-’80s,” she said. Agricultural manufacturers either had shut down or scaled back.
From 1986 to 1988, International Harvester Farmall Works in Rock Island, the Caterpillar plants in Davenport and Bettendorf and the J.I. Case plants in Bettendorf and Rock Island closed. A Quad-City recession was caused by the collapse of the Midwest farm economy, which included inflation that caused interest rates to soar. Tax cuts of 1981 opened a huge deficit that kept real estate rates high. Discouraged farmers stopped buying machinery. The drop in demand resulted in layoffs at the plants.
It was a bleak era. Still, Sulg remembers, “There was a big heart in the Quad-Cities.”
She was a stay-at-home mother with two young children. Also, she was a member, and eventually president, of Junior League of the Quad-Cities. As part of her League duties, she attended a seminar about how to market events and secure businesses as sponsors.
That was in the back of her mind when she began to substitute for a Visiting Artists representative. Sulg was among those who drove the artists around to various spots where they did presentations.
About then, Sulg read a magazine story about a Festival of Trees in Atlanta. She thought such a holiday celebration was just what the Quad-Cities needed. At a luncheon, she told the Visiting Artists Guild about the event, which involved people decorating trees, which had sponsors. There was a lot of enthusiasm, so Sulg gave people at the luncheon assignments, breaking the event into categories such as “entertainers” and “sponsors.”
It wasn’t easy to educate the community about what was going to happen. “People thought we were placing trees on the riverfront,” she remembers.
From that group and others she knew in the community, she formed a core group of volunteers in September 1985.
One of the original festival supporters was Carmen Darland, who eventually became chairwoman of the first Celebrity Lunch, and later served as Quad-City Arts executive director for 10 years. She will retire in December.
Darland, Sulg and the others "had a year of planning, and it just mushroomed,” Sulg said.
There was little funding for the arts at that time in the Quad-Cities, Sulg remembers. “It was grim,” she said.
But the first festival in November 1986 brought together a new wave of excitement about and for the arts.
While Sulg’s vision came together, she employed the method of “R ‘n’ D” — “rip-off and duplicate,” she joked. She’s from Boston, and she kept in mind the city’s First Night, a New Year's celebration of artistic performances that is a Boston tradition.
The first year, the group had an idea about a family event, which became McDonald’s Family Night. She remembers that local radio personality Spike O’Dell did the radio commercials for the event that was held, as it is now, at the Davenport RiverCenter.
“That Friday night, we were so packed that the fire marshal was threatening to shut us down,” she said.
The next day, the event was open until 4 p.m. A gala was planned for Saturday night. “The RiverCenter only had about four hours to set up for about 450 black-tie attendees for a cocktail hour,” she said.
An orchestra played during the cocktail hour that preceded the dinner. Then-Gov. Terry Branstad and his wife, Chris, were at her table, she remembers.
The highlight of the night was “An Evening with Cary Grant,” when the famed actor was supposed to appear before a sold-out crowd at the Adler Theatre.
Grant was staying at the Blackhawk Hotel with his wife, Barbara Harris. He became ill during an afternoon rehearsal and was helped from the stage to his hotel room.
“While I was seated for dinner, I learned that he could not go on,” Sulg said.
She made the announcement that Grant was ill. “We know he’s such a trouper, and he wanted to go on,” she told the assemblage.
Upstairs, Grant's condition rapidly deteriorated and, despite his protests, the decision was made to move him to a Davenport hospital. A scheme was hatched: A decoy who looked like Grant went out through the front door, Sulg remembers, while the actor was taken through the kitchen on a gurney to a hospital.
At 11:22 p.m. Nov. 29, 1986, Cary Grant died in Davenport.
“Word came back to me about 11:45,” she remembers. And suddenly she was left to deal with United Press International, Associated Press and The National Enquirer.
The next day, people came to the Adler and the RiverCenter just to see the place where Grant died. And to come to the festival. “We had a line all day to get in that Sunday,” Sulg said.
Afterward, “People came up to me and said, ‘This is the most exciting thing that’s ever happened in downtown Davenport,’” Sulg remembers. “It did change the Quad-City perception of what an event could be.”
The festival continued to grow every year, with major additions that include a Holiday Parade with gigantic helium balloons. That enhanced the feeling that the festival is a big deal, she said.
Over the years, the event transitioned. “Out of that grew a vision among the arts groups in the Quad-Cities,” Sulg said. “Quad-City Arts grew out of Visiting Artists and the Quad-City Arts Council.”
When Sulg and her husband, Madis, moved from the Quad-Cities, other community members steered the festival to even bigger proportions. The late Karen Getz was devoted to the festival for about 18 years. She was the director of the festival from 1991 to 1994.
“I have to thank all those people that got on board and made the Festival of Trees so good,” Sulg said. Before that, "The Quad-Cities did not know how good it was."
111817-Festival-of-Trees-001
Breanna Weggen, 9, of Davenport, pauses a moment after Santa Claus asks "What do you want for Christmas?" on Saturday during the first day of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees in Davenport.
Jeff Cook,QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Festival-of-Trees-002
The Christmas season starts during the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook,QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Festival-of-Trees-003
Festival of Trees began as the brainchild of founder Diane Sulg to pull the Quad-Cities out of the economic doldrums of the 1980s. It has grown into a 10-day celebration that heralds the holiday season.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
111817-Festival-of-Trees-004
People attend the festival on Saturday.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Festival-of-Trees-005
Jenna Chumbley and her son, Nolen, of Moline, left, and Desi Lance and her son, Copeland, of Chicago, wait to visit Santa Claus.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Festival-of-Trees-006
Girls pose for a photo during the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Festival-of-Trees-007
Hard candies, brownies, popcorn, fudge and cotton candy are some of the items for sale at the Treat Shoppe during festival.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Festival-of-Trees-008
A vintage Christmas wreath hangs on a door during the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Festival-of-Trees-009
Davenport Central High School senior Isabelle Kern submitted this entry in the high school art competition at this year's Festival of Trees. The event in downtown Davenport is a fundraiser for Quad-City Arts.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Festival-of-Trees-010
Dancers perform during the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-008
Santa Elmo ducks under a sky bridge during the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-036
People watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport.
Jeff Cook,QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-001
A Cookie Monster balloon makes an appearance during the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport on Saturday. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-003
Santa Claus can only be see by appointment at the Macy's store in New York City.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES file photo
111817-Parade-004
Angry Birds filled with helium are pulled down East 3rd Street during parade.
Jeff Cook,QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-007
Kids the balloons in the parade.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-005
Angry Birds filled with helium are pulled down East 3rd Street during the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-006
Helium balloons are pulled during the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-037
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-002
A helium filled Cookie Monster makes an appearance during the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-038
People watch the parade during a cold, raining Saturday morning.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-039
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-040
Christmas characters march in the parade.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-009
Christmas characters march during the parade.
Jeff Cook,QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-010
Parade fans brave the cold, rainy weather.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-011
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-012
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-013
A helium balloon parade in the parade.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-014
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-015
Dozens of volunteers use ropes to guide helium balloons during the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-016
Balloon handlers wave to the crowd.
Jeff Cook,QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-017
A woman and dog watch the parade from a window.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-018
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-019
Kung Fu Panda, part of the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, during the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-020
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-027
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-021
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-025
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-022
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-023
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-024
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-026
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-028
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-029
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-030
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-031
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-032
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-033
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-034
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
111817-Parade-035
Advertised as the largest helium balloon parade in the midwest, people watch the 25th annual Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday November 18, 2017. The event marks the start of the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
Out & About: Festival of Trees
Mia and Sophia Orfitelli of Davenport were bursting with joy at the Festival of Trees at the Davenport RiverCenter.
SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES
Out & About: Festival of Trees
From left, Watson, Megan and Steele Lelonek of Davenport were having a great time at the Festival of Trees at the Davenport RiverCenter.
SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES
Out & About: Festival of Trees
From left, Mallory, Jillian and Hannah Reed drove in from Muscatine to see the Festival of Trees at the Davenport RiverCenter.
SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES
Out & About: Festival of Trees
Rita and Al Boardman of Silvis enjoyed the trees at the Festival of Trees at the Davenport RiverCenter.
SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES
Out & About: Festival of Trees
From left, Natalie, Hope and Wendy Weyrick had fun at the Festival of Trees at the Davenport RiverCenter.
SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES
Out & About: Festival of Trees
Kara, Ty, Liam and Mike Hobbs came in from Burlington to have fun at the Festival of Trees at the Davenport RiverCenter.
SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES
Out & About: Festival of Trees
Kara Hobbs got a big hug from Emmett from "The Lego Movie" at the Festival of Trees at the Davenport RiverCenter.
SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES
Out & About: Festival of Trees
From left, Davenporters Chris, Gina, Zoe and Faith Long had a great day with Sara Hunsinger and Heather Friedline at the Festival of Trees at the Davenport RiverCenter.
SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES
Out & About: Festival of Trees
Grace Marshall, left, of Rock Island, and Zoe Street of Durant got a warm welcome from Frosty the Snowman at the Festival of Trees at the Davenport RiverCenter.
SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES
Out & About: Festival of Trees
From left, Alexis Liberio, Tyler Reichwein and Meghan Reichwein of Davenport liked checking out the gingerbread houses at the Festival of Trees at the Davenport RiverCenter.
SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES
Out & About: Festival of Trees
Jada Ruffin and Miley Creighton of Davenport liked checking out the aquatic holiday section at the Festival of Trees at the Davenport RiverCenter.
SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES
Out & About: Festival of Trees
Caden Ridgeway of LeClaire got to run the trains at the Festival of Trees at the Davenport RiverCenter.
SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES
112616-Festival-of-trees-002
Mimi Vrell, a face painter with Changing Faces Quad-Cities of Milan, puts the finishing touches on the Batman/Spiderman face for Kayne Wulf, 5, of Davenport, as he sleeps Saturday at Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
112616-Festival-of-trees-003
Girls with the Momentum Recreational pom class from Muscatine run through their routine on the loading dock at the Davenport RiverCenter before taking the stage Saturday at the Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
112616-Festival-of-trees-004
Flynn Willcox, 4, of Moline, looks up at the decorations in the main hall of the Davenport RiverCenter as he gets a ride from his aunt, Carline Pfaff.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
112616-Festival-of-trees-007
Charlie Arp, 4, and his sister, Lucy, 2, of Davenport, watch the trains go by in a display at Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
112616-Festival-of-trees-008
Charlotte Beydler, 4, rides on the shoulders of her mom, Kristen Breaux of Port Byron, on Saturday while looking at the stockings at Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
112616-Festival-of-trees-009
Santa poses for a photograph with Don Sutton and his wife, Jean, and daughter, Debbie Bruns, all of Davenport on Saturday at Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
112616-Festival-of-trees-010
Guests walk past a display of handmade stockings Saturday at Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
112616-Festival-of-trees-011
Alyssa Shelton of Silvis looks at a Christmas tree as Dawn Shelton holds Luke Soukup, 1, of Colona on Saturday at Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
112616-Festival-of-trees-012
Katie and Harper Brown, 6, of Clinton, check out the gingerbread houses Saturday at Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees at the Davenport RiverCenter.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
110716-festival-of-trees-002
Justine Goulder, a member of International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 676 paints displays at the Festival of Trees in the RuverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Monday November 7, 2016.
Jeff Cook
111316-festival-of-trees-011
Volunteer Rachel Hayden, of Rock Island, decorates at the Festival of Trees in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Sunday November 13, 2016. Rachel's mother, Deb McDaniels, who died two years ago, was a tree decorator the first year of the Festival of Trees and Quad-City Arts event coordinator. "She brought me here in a little baby carrier." said Rachel.
Jeff Cook
111316-festival-of-trees-001
Sarah Erickson, who works for Beacon of Hope Hospice, decorates at the Festival of Trees in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Sunday November 13, 2016.
Jeff Cook
111316-festival-of-trees-002
Donielle Chelf, of Muscatine, who works for Beacon of Hope Hospice, and her mother Tami McCleery decorate at the Festival of Trees in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Sunday November 13, 2016.
Jeff Cook
111316-festival-of-trees-003
Sandy Fischer, of Rock Island, decorates at the Festival of Trees in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Sunday November 13, 2016.
Jeff Cook
111316-festival-of-trees-004
Jill Slyter, of Bettendorf, decorates trees at the Festival of Trees in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Sunday November 13, 2016.
Jeff Cook
111316-festival-of-trees-005
Volunteers decorate trees at the Festival of Trees in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Sunday November 13, 2016.
Jeff Cook
111316-festival-of-trees-006
Volunteers decorate at the Festival of Trees in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Sunday November 13, 2016.
Jeff Cook
111316-festival-of-trees-007
A figure of Davenport Santa Mike Peppers decorates the Festival of Trees in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Sunday November 13, 2016.
Jeff Cook
111316-festival-of-trees-008
Volunteer Kevin Gibbs, of Coal Valley, decorates at the Festival of Trees in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Sunday November 13, 2016.
Jeff Cook
111316-festival-of-trees-009
Volunteers Marie Howard, left, of Moline, and Ann Zullo, of Rock Island, decorate trees at the Festival of Trees in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Sunday November 13, 2016.
Jeff Cook
111316-festival-of-trees-010
Karen Orozco Gutierrez, of Davenport, decorates an "Underground Railroad" themed tree at the Festival of Trees in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Sunday November 13, 2016.
Jeff Cook
110116-festival-of-trees-001
Volunteers unpack trucks filled with Festival of Trees decorations in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday November 1, 2016.
Jeff Cook
110116-festival-of-trees-002
Volunteers unpack trucks filled with Festival of Trees decorations in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday November 1, 2016.
Jeff Cook
110116-festival-of-trees-003
Volunteers unpack trucks filled with Festival of Trees decorations in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday November 1, 2016.
Jeff Cook
110116-festival-of-trees-004
Volunteer Cathy Kessel, of Orion, unpacks Festival of Trees decorations in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday November 1, 2016.
Jeff Cook
110116-festival-of-trees-005
Volunteers unpack trucks filled with Festival of Trees decorations in the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday November 1, 2016.
Jeff Cook
110216-festival-of-trees-001
Mike Frederick, left, and Brian Milne install Festival of Trees decorations at the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Wednesday November 2, 2016.
Jeff Cook
110716-festival-of-trees-001
Joe Johnson, a member of International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 502 paints displays at the Festival of Trees in the RuverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Monday November 7, 2016.
Jeff Cook
110716-festival-of-trees-003
Member of International Union of Painters and Allied Trades paint displays at the Festival of Trees in the RuverCenter in Davenport, Iowa Monday November 7, 2016.
Jeff Cook
Festival of Trees Parade
Jude Mandle, 2, of Rock Island watches from the skybridge Saturday as the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade passes down 3rd Street in Davenport. The parade continued on despite cold and windy weather but had give up plans to fly larger helium balloons.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
Santa Claus waves to families Saturday as the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade passes down 2nd Street in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
Alex Zaruba of Moline holds daughters Amya, 2, left, and Norah, 3, to keep warm Saturday as the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade passes down 2nd Street in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
The Moline Fire Department's antique firetruck is adorned with a wreath on its front bumper Saturday as the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade passes down 2nd Street in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
Jennifer "The Jester Elf" Rowe of Rapids City waves Saturday as the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade passes down 2nd Street in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
Miss Iowa 2016, Kelly Kock, and Julia Campbell, Miss Iowa's Outstanding Teen 2016, ride in the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
A Christmas tree is mounted on the front of a John Deere tractor Saturday as the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade passes down 2nd Street in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
The Deere Valley Collectors antique tractor club drives down 2nd Street on Saturday durign the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
John Deere parade walkers hold ropes to spin their balloon Saturday as the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade passes down 2nd Street in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
A John Deere balloon is part of the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade on Saturday in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
A woman grasps her antlers as wind gusts pick up Saturday during the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
The St. Ambrose University Fighting Bee Band won "best band" in the parade.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Festival of Trees Parade
A yeti is followed by skiers and snowboarders on the Snowstar float Saturday as the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade passes down 2nd Street in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
The Davenport Fire Department drives an antique truck Saturday in the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
The Midwest Steppers dance on a flatbed truck Saturday as the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade passes down 2nd Street in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
Tom Rowe of Rapids City rides his bike dressed in character to become Sparkles the Elf on Saturday as the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade passes down 2nd Street in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
Dan Ray of East Moline spins Ariana, 4, and Seth Ray, 6, in their Radio Flyer wagon Saturday as the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade passes down 2nd Street in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
Bernice Koberg of Walcott rides her tractor Saturday as the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade passes down 2nd Street in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
Santa Claus rides aboard the Santamobile on Saturday in the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
Scott Searle of Davenport, known to many as "The Yo-Yo Man," runs along with a group of tractors Saturday in the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
Metropolitan Youth Corps dancers perform Saturday as the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade passes down 2nd Street in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees Parade
A man watches as smoke pours out of the smokestack of the holiday express train Saturday in the 2016 Festival of Trees Parade.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Festival of Trees 2015
