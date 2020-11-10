 Skip to main content
Festival of Trees goes online this year
Festival of Trees goes online this year

  Updated
The 35th anniversary of Kwik Star Festival of Trees will look different this year, but the holiday magic will continue in a whole new way.

Kicking off the holiday season, this year’s event will feature a televised Holiday Special & Day of Giving to air on KWQC-TV6, plus online activities, a gift shop and displays.

The show will air at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 21, and will feature coverage from past parades, centerstage entertainment, and a special message from Santa.

There also will be select designs, ornaments, gift shop items and VIP Baskets available for bid and purchase at www.qcfestivaloftrees.com or at Quad City Arts Rock Island Gallery, November 21-29.

Other Festival favorites include Toy Tree donations for Toys for Tots, Honor Tree Ornaments and Festival “Exclusive” Isabel Bloom Sculptures.

The online auction and pop-up gift shop begins November 21 when one can bid online to win a designer a tree, wreath or holiday basket curated by a Quad-City local.  

For more details on this year’s event visit: www.qcfestivaloftrees.com

POP-UP GIFT SHOP & WINDOW DISPLAY HOURS

Saturday, November 21: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, November 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday, November 23: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 24: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 25: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday, November 26: CLOSED

Friday, November 27: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, November 28: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, November 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Quad-City Times​

