Handlers of the Transformer balloon carefully maneuver it underneath the skybridge on 3rd Street in Davenport during the Festival of Trees Parade on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Davenport Central High School marching band performs during the Festival of Trees Parade on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

The holiday season has returned to the Quad-Cities.

The Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade went off in grand fashion Saturday in Davenport, a welcome sight after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the yearly event in 2020.

There were plenty of balloon floats as the largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest came back, including Elmo, Rudolph and Animal from the Muppets.

There were Smurfs and elves, dancers and bands, and even Santa Claus made an appearance on the streets of Davenport as families packed the sidewalks, welcomed by temperatures in the mid-40s.

The parade kicks off the Festival of Trees, which runs through Nov. 28, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Daily admission is $10 for adults, $3 for children ages 2-10 and $6 for seniors.

