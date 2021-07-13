 Skip to main content
Festival of Trees returns with 'Oh What Fun!' theme
Festival of Trees returns with 'Oh What Fun!' theme

After a nontraditional year caused people to come up with creative ways to celebrate the holidays, the Kwik Star Festival of Trees will bring some traditional holiday cheer back to the Quad-Cities. 

The 36th annual Festival of Trees will light up the RiverCenter, 136 E 3rd St., Davenport, Nov. 20-28. The holiday parade will travel through downtown Davenport Nov. 20, and the week will be filled with both familiar and new attractions and events.

This year's theme is "Oh What Fun!" according to a news release.

“Last year, many families were apart and didn’t have the chance to celebrate the traditions that make the holiday season so special, so our goal for this year is to bring back the event bigger and better than ever before,” Festival of Trees Administrator Kaleigh Trammell said in the news release. 

More than 150 trees will be on display in the center. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus, walk through a gingerbread village and see live performances during the festival.

The tickets for special events — including the Premiere Party, Teddy Bear Tea, SugarPlum Ball, Celebrity Lunch and new Mad Hatter-style Sunday brunch — will go on sale Oct. 8.

General tickets go on sale Nov. 1. Admission for adults is $10, children ages 2-10 are $3 and children under 2 have free admission. Admission for visitors aged 55 or older cost $6. Funds go towards Quad City Arts.

A full schedule is available at www.qcfestivaloftrees.com/visit

