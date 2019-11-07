{{featured_button_text}}

Setup has begun in the Davenport RiverCenter for the 34th annual Festival of Trees, an 11-day fundraiser for Quad City Arts. This year's theme is "Christmas Around the World."

In its third year of sponsorship by Kwik Star, the festival will kick off with a Premiere Party on Friday, Nov. 22, followed by the Holiday Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in downtown Davenport, featuring its signature helium balloons.

By the time the doors of the RiverCenter open, it will be filled with holiday trees, decorated rooms, ornaments, decorated doors, stockings, hearth and home displays, and other attractions. Flags from various countries and life-size cutouts of children from around the world will give the festival a multicultural flair.

Children will be encouraged to pick up a passport at the gate to help them find each figure and learn about each country’s holiday traditions.

In addition to displays, attractions will include children's activities; Santa and a large model train; a treat shop; a gingerbread village; a high school art exhibit; a gift shop; and a stage with dancers, singers, bands and choirs.

General admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors 60 and older, $3 for children ages 2-10, and free for those younger than 2.

Special ticketed events will include Silent Disco Sneak Peak, Premiere Party, Teddy Bear Tea, Sugar Plum Ball, and Celebrity Lunch.

All designer displays will be available for purchase via silent auction, raffle or a "buy it now" price. Money raised will benefit Quad City Arts, a nonprofit arts organization based in Rock Island that is dedicated to enriching the Quad-Cities' quality of life through the arts.

The festival always needs volunteers to help. If you're interested, go to qcfestivaloftrees.com or call 309-793-1213.

About 30,000 people attend the festival annually and about 45,000 watch the parade, making the event one of the largest attractions in the Quad-Cities.

