The Rock Island County Animal Care & Control shelter took in fewer animals in 2018 than it did the year before.
And that’s good news, shelter staff members said.
According to data from the county's Governance, Health, and Administration Committee, the shelter, which is located at 4001 78th Ave., near the Quad City International Airport, took in about 7 percent fewer animals last year than in 2017.
“It’s definitely a good thing to see the number go down, not up,” said Samantha DeYoung, operations coordinator. “Maybe the spay-and-neutering program we did is working.”
The number of adoptions out of the shelter also declined. In 2018, 192 fewer animals were adopted than in 2017, an almost 11 percent decrease.
“That’s just year-to-year variation,” DeYoung said. “You had fewer animals to choose from. Or people just decided they didn’t want to adopt this year.”
Of the 1,618 animals adopted in 2018, a slim majority went to county residents.
The number of animals taken in from Moline and Rock Island dropped by 13.8 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively.
The number of animals taken in from East Moline spiked 35 percent, from 354 animals in 2017 to 478 in 2018.
According to Capt. Darren Gault of the East Moline Police Department, "'East Moline’ does not necessarily mean the municipality of East Moline. There are hundreds of addresses with ‘East Moline’ that are county jurisdiction and not serviced by our agency,” he said. “The calls for service handled by the East Moline Police Department decreased from 2017 to 2018.”
In 2018, Rock Island County Animal Care & Control accepted 1,541 dogs, 1,400 cats, and 32 other animals, according to the data. There were 680 redeemed animals, or strays that were returned to the original owner after being picked up.
In 2018, the shelter took in 427 pit bulls, a number that represents more than one-quarter of all dogs and one-seventh of all animals taken in by the shelter. More than 42 percent of the pit bulls came from Rock Island — more than cam from Moline and East Moline combined.
“Pit bulls are a popular breed,” said Jason Foy, deputy chief of the Rock Island Police Department. He declined to comment further.
After a record-setting 68 pit bulls were taken in by the Rock Island County shelter last June, the overall number of pit bulls taken in declined between 2017 and 2018 by 11.7 percent, data show.
“People let their pit bull get pregnant,” DeYoung said. “There are way too many unaltered animals,” or animals that have not been neutered or spayed.
“There’s places in Iowa that don’t allow pit bulls. That doesn’t happen in Illinois,” DeYoung added.
The total number of euthanized animals declined 4 percent in 2018. But the number of animals euthanized for “aggression/behavior” spiked 24.7 percent, from 85 in 2017 to 106 in 2018.
The Rock Island County shelter also tracks volunteer hours. In 2018, volunteers donated 7,282 hours of work, at a value to Rock Island County of $131,440.10, according to the data. That marks a 6 percent decline in hours from the previous year.
Data from the Humane Society of Scott County was not immediately available.
The Rock Island County shelter has nine full-time staffers, DeYoung said. It opened in 2006.