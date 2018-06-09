In fiscal year 2016, the World Relief office in Moline settled 235 refugees in the Quad-Cities.
The nonprofit agency's 15-person staff was stretched thin, helping individuals and families from far-flung countries find footing in the Quad-Cities — getting a place to live, securing a job, learning English, understanding how to write a check.
But so far in fiscal 2018, only 48 refugees have been settled.
With none scheduled to arrive in June and only three months left in the year after that, director Amy Rowell does not expect World Relief to meet its goal of settling 160 people this year.
The decrease since the 2016 peak is not because there are fewer refugees, an official legal status under United States and international law that refers to people with a well-founded fear of persecution in their own country because of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion.
On the contrary, there an estimated 22.5 million refugees worldwide, and another 43.1 million IDPs, or internally displaced persons, who have been forced to flee their homes but have not yet crossed an international border, Rowell said.
But the U.S. State Department, which admits a certain number of refugees per year and provides funding to agencies such as World Relief to help in the settling, has reduced the number admitted.
The initial nationwide goal for 2018 was 45,000 refugees — down from the recent peak of 110,000 following the Syrian crisis in 2016 — but it appears that the number might not even reach 20,000, Rowell said.
Asked why this is, she paused and said, "It's just not happening."
What fiscal 2019 holds for the Moline office is unknown. For this year, despite a decrease in refugees, the agency maintained its base, or "floor" funding, from the state department. The agency requested similar floor funding for next year, but probably won't know until August exactly what it will receive, Rowell said.
Meantime, the agency, part of the international, faith-based National Association of Evangelicals, headquartered in Baltimore, has reduced its staff to nine from a peak of 15, and has launched a $15,000 fund-raising campaign to help support its mission.
Called P2P, or People to People, all money raised in the campaign will stay in the Quad-Cities, Rowell said.
Also, because there's been a letup in the crush of work that needs to be done with new arrivals, the Moline staff has turned to reaching back to people who are already here, "to really integrate them into the community," Rowell said.
"Maybe that's the season God wants us in right now," she said.
Services include extended medical case management, a once monthly international food pantry in partnership with The Project of the Quad-Cities, and classes in citizenship (to pass the naturalization test), English as a Second Language, cooking, life skills and employment.
Another program Rowell is excited about is a teen program called Global Leaders in which the focus is on volunteer service and leadership training.
And, through it all, the staff prays, she said. Prays for people who remain trapped in overcrowded camps, prays for the opportunity to do more to help.