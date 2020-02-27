You are the owner of this article.
Fewer young eagles along the Mississippi: A blip, or cause for concern?
Fewer young eagles along the Mississippi: A blip, or cause for concern?

Kelly McKay was in the midst of driving his Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey route along the Mississippi River when he realized he wasn't seeing very many young birds.

McKay, a wildlife biologist from Hampton, Illinois, has been counting eagles along the Mississippi for more than 20 years as part of a survey conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The goal is to collect, analyze and maintain long-term eagle population data.

A healthy eagle population is one in which 30 percent or more of the birds are immature, or replacement, birds.

What McKay found when he tallied his results for this year was that of 912 total birds, 670, or 73.5%, were adults, while 228, or 25%, were immatures.

For the years 2000-2019, the average percentage of immatures was 38.5%, McKay said. That means this year's average "is a 35% reduction in that 20-year average."

"Maybe this is an aberation," McKay said. "This is just one year's data from a relatively small area. But I do think it is worth informing people of how low this percentage has become. Maybe this is a serious negative trend. Time will tell."

The highest percentage of immature birds in recent counts was 45.8 percent in 2006, he said.

McKay counts eagles on an 81.5 mile-stretch of the Mississippi River from Clinton, Iowa, to Keithsburg, Illinois, and along a one-mile stretch at the confluence of the Mississippi and Rock rivers. His count was made Jan. 12-14.

Other people make counts along other routes across the country; all counts are done during the first two weeks of January.

In Iowa, the results are turned into the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which did not see the same drop McKay did.

"We did not see the same trend," DNR representative Stephanie Shepherd said. "The numbers (of immature birds) were not significantly down. They were bouncing around right around 30 percent."

In Illinois, the results are turned into the Illinois Audubon Society, but the numbers have not yet been compiled, Jo Skoglund, of the society, said.

The bald eagle is a once-endangered species that has made such a strong recovery from its low point in 1963 that it was "delisted" as a federally endangered and threatened species in 2007.

But the eagle still is protected by law, and governmental agencies keep an eye on its population via two ongoing counts. In addition to the Midwinter count, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service tallies the number of nests occupied by breeding pairs, an indicator of replacement birds.

Photos: Eagles in the Quad-Cities

Bright skies and calm winds allow area eagle watches to catch views of their favorite birds, Sunday, December 28, 2014, at Sunset Park in Rock Island.

Photos: A cold and clear day at Credit Island

Kelly McKay

Kelly McKay

Overall eagle numbers were down, too

Anyone who watches the skies and trees for bald eagles in the Quad-Cities knows that this was a down year in terms of numbers.

Because of a relatively mild winter up north, there was open water in which to catch fish, so there was no reason for the birds to come south in big numbers.

For 2020, the total number counted in the Quad-City region along the Mississippi River from Clinton, Iowa to Keithsburg, Illinois, was 912.

For 2019, the total number was 1,258.

While a decrease in the overall number is not as concerning to wildlife biologist Kelly McKay as the percentage reduction in immature (replacement) birds, the overall numbers bear watching, too, he said.

For the period 2000-2009, his counts averaged 2,439 per year.

For the period 2010-2019, the average was 1,420 per year. That's an average drop of around 1,000 birds.

One explanation is that more eagles are going inland to feed on road kill, dead livestock or gut piles from deer, but this is a concern to McKay, too. Why are they going inland? Are they not finding the fish they need in area rivers?

The largest count in recent years was 4,957 in 2014, which was a banner year in both Iowa and Illinois. The 912 total for this year was the fourth lowest total in the past 20 years.

Nationwide

The most recent summary of the Midwinter counts between 1986 and 2015 showed that bald eagle counts increased .6 percent per year in the first 25 years, then showed no change in the last five years.

In the early years, the increase was steeper, but leveled off as eagles became more numerous and reached the carrying capacity, or the maximum amount of available food and shelter, in their winter habitats, Wade Eakle, of the Corps office in San Francisco, said.

