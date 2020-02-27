Fewer young eagles along the Mississippi: A blip, or cause for concern?

Kelly McKay was in the midst of driving his Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey route along the Mississippi River when he realized he wasn't seeing very many young birds.
McKay, a wildlife biologist from Hampton, Illinois, has been counting eagles along the Mississippi for more than 20 years as part of a survey conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The goal is to collect, analyze and maintain long-term eagle population data.
A healthy eagle population is one in which 30 percent or more of the birds are immature, or replacement, birds.
What McKay found when he tallied his results for this year was that of 912 total birds, 670, or 73.5%, were adults, while 228, or 25%, were immatures.
For the years 2000-2019, the average percentage of immatures was 38.5%, McKay said. That means this year's average "is a 35% reduction in that 20-year average."
"Maybe this is an aberation," McKay said. "This is just one year's data from a relatively small area. But I do think it is worth informing people of how low this percentage has become. Maybe this is a serious negative trend. Time will tell."
The highest percentage of immature birds in recent counts was 45.8 percent in 2006, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
McKay counts eagles on an 81.5 mile-stretch of the Mississippi River from Clinton, Iowa, to Keithsburg, Illinois, and along a one-mile stretch at the confluence of the Mississippi and Rock rivers. His count was made Jan. 12-14.
Other people make counts along other routes across the country; all counts are done during the first two weeks of January.
In Iowa, the results are turned into the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which did not see the same drop McKay did.
"We did not see the same trend," DNR representative Stephanie Shepherd said. "The numbers (of immature birds) were not significantly down. They were bouncing around right around 30 percent."
In Illinois, the results are turned into the Illinois Audubon Society, but the numbers have not yet been compiled, Jo Skoglund, of the society, said.
The bald eagle is a once-endangered species that has made such a strong recovery from its low point in 1963 that it was "delisted" as a federally endangered and threatened species in 2007.
But the eagle still is protected by law, and governmental agencies keep an eye on its population via two ongoing counts. In addition to the Midwinter count, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service tallies the number of nests occupied by breeding pairs, an indicator of replacement birds.