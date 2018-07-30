Farmers and the general public are invited to a free field day on Tuesday, Aug. 7, to see what Scott County farmers Kent Paustin and his son, Mike, are doing to reduce the amount of nitrate going into streams by creating saturated buffers.
They'll also show off what they are doing to promote soil health, a new hot topic in farm science, by planting cover crops.
The educational event that includes an evening meal will be 5-7 p.m. at the Paustin Family Farm's saturated buffer site at 22480 70th Ave., Walcott. The event is sponsored by Iowa Learning Farms, a program supported by, and based at, Iowa State University, Ames, and the Iowa Natural Resource Conservation Service.
The Paustins' is a heritage farm encompassing nearly 1,400 acres and a 1,200 sow farrow-to-finish hog operation.
For those unfamiliar with saturated buffers, here's the back story: Nearly all farms in Iowa have underground drainage tiles to remove excess water and make farms more tillable by drying wet spots. Water from these tiles has historically run directly into creeks and streams.
Nowadays, though, there is a concern that nitrate and other substances in this water might be contributing to the "Dead Zone" in the Gulf of Mexico. Because of this, efforts are being made to divert this water and clean it before it enters streams, or to keep it from going into streams at all.
A buffer is a width of deep-rooted grasses and other vegetation planted between the edge of a farm field and the edge of a stream bank. Because of this vegetation, surface water is caught before it flows directly into the stream, causing erosion of the stream banks and allowing soil loss.
A saturated buffer goes one step farther in that the drainage tiles from fields are intercepted before they get to the creek and diverted laterally next to the creek in this grassy buffer area, allowing the water to percolate out, underground, infiltrating into the soil around it, Mark Schutt, district conservationist with the NRCS, explained. If the water does seep into the creek, it will be cleansed first.
Another practice the Paustins' are incorporating is the planting of cover crops. Historically, most Iowa farmland was simply bare between harvest and the time in late spring/early summer when crops began growing. This left huge tracts of land susceptible to wind and water erosion for long periods of time, Schutt said.
In recent years, there's been a big push to use low- and no-tillage which means that the residue that remains after corn or soybeans are harvested is left on the land to help keep soil in place, he said. And it's left in place through the following spring. Rather than plow or disc up the ground for planting, seeds are planted right in the residue, so the fields are never bare.
"With less tillage there's less disturbance of the ground and less chance for the soil to wash away," Schutt said.
"That blanket of residue absorbs the energy of the rain and puts it into the ground, infiltrates it."
Going a step farther in protecting the soil — and promoting soil health — is the planting of cover crops such as cereal rye and oats after harvest. The cover crop begins growing before winter and can continue in spring, depending on the weather.
Before planting, a farmer generally will kill the crop with a herbicide. Some people wonder about this, but Schutt pointed out that "most farmers are already making that chemical pass." That is, the application to kill the cover crop is no more than a farmer usually would do to control weeds in his corn and soybeans.
Meantime, the roots of these cover crops are building soil health by retaining nutrients and increasing the amount of organic matter. The soil is more alive, he said.
The Paustins will have their planter and low-disturbance manure injector on site to share how these tools help reduce soil erosion and improve soil health.
Iowa Learning Farms Conservation also will display its "Station On The Edge" that includes both a saturated buffer and bioreactor model to demonstrate how they work to reduce nitrate loss.
In addition, Jason Steele, NRCS soil scientist, and Steve Berger, Washington County farmer, will lead a discussion on the importance of soil health.