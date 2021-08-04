Field of Dreams cereal hits Hy-Vee shelves ahead of Dyersville major league baseball game

"[Comfort Zone Camp] is something that's very close to the dynamic of 'Field of Dreams,' it's about kind of healing relationships, and so it seems like a perfect fit," Brown said.

PLB Sports and Entertainment founder and CEO Ty Ballou said the company has worked with Hy-Vee before on Mahomes Magic Crunch, a cereal featuring NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes which sold over 300,000 boxes.

Ballou and Brown have been friends for a decade, and Ballou loves "Field of Dreams."

They had talked in the past about doing a project like this, and decided to go for it ahead of the Field of Dreams major league baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in rural Dyersville, near where the movie was shot.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the game from 2020 to Aug. 12, 2021. Ballou said everything has still worked out well with production.

"This has been two years in development," Ballou said.

Brown and his wife designed the front of the box together, and he drew a maze and painted pictures for the back.