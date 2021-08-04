Field of Dreams cereal hits Hy-Vee shelves ahead of Dyersville major league baseball game

Before filming his scene at the end of "Field of Dreams," Dwier Brown was worried that he'd be too emotional to work. The actor — who played John Kinsella, father of Kevin Costner's Ray Kinsella — had lost his father suddenly right after landing the role.
Instead of overwhelming sadness, however, Brown felt bittersweet, and had the overwhelming feeling that his father was at peace after a rough life.
"I sort of felt my father's presence there along with all the other ghost players, real and imagined, that we were trying to create on the field," Brown said.
His one regret was that they weren't able to watch the movie, which means so much to many fathers and sons, together.
Now, over 30 years later, Brown has partnered with PLB Sports and Entertainment and Hy-Vee to create a cereal box celebrating the upcoming Field of Dreams game in Dyersville and contributing funds to Comfort Zone Camp, an organization that embodies the message of the movie.
Field of Dreams Corn Flakes are for sale at select Hy-Vee locations throughout the Midwest. PLB Sports and Entertainment is also selling boxes online.
Comfort Zone Camp is a nonprofit that helps children cope with the loss of a parent, sibling, caregiver or significant person. "Field of Dreams" is about loss and relationships, Brown said, and the camp's goal aligned with that message.
"[Comfort Zone Camp] is something that's very close to the dynamic of 'Field of Dreams,' it's about kind of healing relationships, and so it seems like a perfect fit," Brown said.
PLB Sports and Entertainment founder and CEO Ty Ballou said the company has worked with Hy-Vee before on Mahomes Magic Crunch, a cereal featuring NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes which sold over 300,000 boxes.
Ballou and Brown have been friends for a decade, and Ballou loves "Field of Dreams."
They had talked in the past about doing a project like this, and decided to go for it ahead of the Field of Dreams major league baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in rural Dyersville, near where the movie was shot.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the game from 2020 to Aug. 12, 2021. Ballou said everything has still worked out well with production.
"This has been two years in development," Ballou said.
Brown and his wife designed the front of the box together, and he drew a maze and painted pictures for the back.
While Brown doesn't yet know if he'll have a ticket to the game, he plans to be in Dyersville on game day. He owns property in the town, and was able to enter a lottery with other Iowa residents to get the opportunity to buy tickets.
The film has about run its course with its original audience, Brown said, having come out 32 years ago, but that doesn't mean it's not resonating with younger generations. He still meets fans, old and young, who tell him that "Field of Dreams" helped their relationship with parents or children, or made them realize things they didn't know about themselves.
With a major league game coming to Dyersville and cereal boxes lining local Hy-Vee shelves, the movie will hopefully reach new generations of baseball fans, he said.
"I think the movie just kind of reminds us all that things can change any minute and you don't want to have, you know, any bad blood with any of your loved ones, because you never know when things change or you may never get a chance to make things right," Brown said. "I think it's a great universal concept, no matter what the generation or what the relationship is."