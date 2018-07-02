The Figge Art Museum, Davenport, will offer free admission from Thursday through Aug. 12, thanks to the support of the John Deere Classic and the Bechtel Trusts.
Visitors will have free access to all current exhibits, including “Where the Wild Things Are,” “Alois Kronschlaeger: Polychromatic Contemplations,” “Steve Banks: Pop Culture Palimpsest,” the College Invitational and “Rufino Tamayo From the Dennis L. and Patricia A. Miller Collection,” as well as the Figge’s permanent collections.
The Figge has been offering free admission each summer since 2015.
Starting July 7, the “Rufino Tamayo From the Dennis L. and Patricia A. Miller Collection” exhibit will be installed in the second-floor Lewis Gallery. The exhibition includes seven prints that were given to the Figge as a bequest from the Millers.
Tamayo was one of the first Latin-American painters to receive international recognition. He was influenced by modern art, pre-Colombian imagery and his Zapotec heritage to create a highly individualistic body of work that includes prints, paintings and sculptures, according to the museum release.
He used numerous printmaking techniques, including lithography, etching, aquatint and the Mixografia process, which he helped develop. The prints will be on view until Dec. 30.
In addition to the current exhibits, the museum's summer offerings will include opening receptions, Yoga at the Figge, author talks, scholar talks, Dance Me a Story: Exploring Literature Through Ballet, Free Family Day on Aug. 4, and docent-guided tours most weekends. For more information, visit figgeartmuseum.org.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.