Figge Art Museum announces diversity and equity fund, new acquisitions

Jim and Michelle Russell of Davenport — consistent supporters of the Figge — donated $20,000 to jump-start the fund. Michelle Russell said those who were able to give were obligated to, and it's important to take steps to support everyone and make changes that keep them supported.

"This past year has been devastating in so many ways, the pandemic, a year of loss for many, a year of struggling for everybody ..." Michelle Russell said. "This was a tragedy to see what came to the forefront and just really in the spotlight across the country. But the silver lining is it really made us pay attention. And good things have got to follow that."

Pushing against inequality in the art world was a goal of Hargraves when she joined in December 2019, and she is excited about the museum's next steps. She said the museum planned to continue with its plans to highlight artists from marginalized communities.

Hargrave said the museum had worked on diversity and inclusion efforts for many years, with exhibitions and education programming. Over the past several years the museum has increased the amount of women-made artwork from 4 to 10% of the overall collection. However, it cannot stop there, hence the fund and continued programming.