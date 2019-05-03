Tim Schiffer is resigning as executive director of the Figge Art Museum this summer after being at the helm for seven years.
But it's not because the worst Mississippi River flood in history is roiling by the world-class museum, or because he's been uprooted from his downtown apartment on flooded E. 2nd Street.
“I told the board about a month ago,” Schiffer, 64, said in a Friday interview. “It will be seven years, and I just feel like I've kind of done what I could do. It's time for somebody else with fresh ideas.”
“I feel like the Figge is in a good spot — paying off construction debt for the building, the city contract extension. That was one of the big question marks. That was the effort of a lot of different people, including the mayor, a lot of people on our board.”
The 14-year-old museum at 225 W. 2nd St., which houses the art collection owned by the city of Davenport, recently came to an agreement for city funding beyond its current contract, which will end in 2023. The museum budget will get its usual $753,000 in public funds each year through 2025, and then the amount will increase to $800,000 annually through 2030.
“The contract extension is a significant accomplishment that is critical to the long-term financial stability of the museum,” said Ken Koupal, incoming president of the museum board.
Under Schiffer's leadership, the Figge eliminated its long-standing debt and brought notable exhibitions to the Quad-Cities, including last fall’s “French Moderns” exhibit that led to the creation of a $1 million Major Exhibition Endowment at the museum.
The museum’s attendance has surpassed 100,000 visitors annually, and membership and participation in education programs have increased by over 50 percent during Schiffer's tenure.
“When I came to the Figge in 2012, it was a great opportunity for me. I have been fortunate to work with wonderful board members, staff and volunteers to move the museum forward, and it has been exciting to see the community embrace the exhibitions and programs we have developed and to achieve many of our long-term goals,” Schiffer said in a Friday news release.
“As we complete our next strategic plan, I feel it is time for a new director to bring his or her energy and vision to the Figge, to carry it to the next level of success.”
Schiffer came to the Quad-Cities in the summer of 2012, after serving for 13 years as head of the Museum of Ventura County, a regional history and art museum in Ventura, Calif.
The Figge was without an executive director for 18 months after former director Sean O'Harrow became director of the University of Iowa Museum of Art.
Most of the University of Iowa's collection of 12,000 pieces is housed at the Figge after a 2008 flood irreparably damaged the Iowa City museum.
Schiffer said Friday he's moving to Iowa City, but not to become new director of the new University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art. The plan is to break ground for that museum June 7, and have the building completed in two years.
“We are very grateful for Tim’s contributions to the Figge and the community as a whole,” said Cindy Carlson, current Figge board president. “We will greatly miss the leadership, knowledge and love for art that he brought to the Figge.”
“During his tenure, the museum has become a hub of community activity, as well as a major factor in community initiatives such as the Q2030 regional vision and Davenport riverfront plans,” she added. “I am proud of what we have done here and believe we have lived our mission of bringing people and art together.”
The board will start a national search for the next executive director within 30 days, aided by a search firm with deep ties to the art and museum community. “I have no doubt that we will find several highly qualified candidates eager to build upon the great work and heightened reputation that the Figge has achieved,” Carlson said.
Schiffer will continue in his role through July 31. The museum plans to host a celebration of the outgoing CEO and his contributions at the end of July.
He was displaced from his residence by flooding at the Peterson Paper apartment building at 2nd and Pershing streets and is staying with friends, Schiffer said Friday.
He recently returned from a 10-day Figge-sponsored tour of France with 28 museum members. It was Schiffer's third overseas museum trip, following visits to Spain and the Netherlands in 2014 and 2017, he said.
Next week, Figge officials will announce the next major exhibition coming to the museum in early 2021, which will be supported by the Major Exhibitions Endowment. It will be American art from the past 200 years, Schiffer said. “It's not quite as sexy” as the recent "French Moderns" exhibit, he said.
“It's been very rewarding; it was a good opportunity for me,” Schiffer said of the Figge.