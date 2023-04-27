Like most of downtown Davenport, the Figge Art Museum was touched by floodwaters in 2019 when the Mississippi River crested at a record 22.7 feet and broke through protective barriers.

"If you were to drive by the front of the building … the side that faces the river, you will actually see a watermark from 2019 still," Figge Chief Financial Officer Todd Woeber said.

However, the Davenport art museum wasn't damaged during the historic flooding because of the building's flood-fighting design. Now, as the Mississippi River rises over major flood stage and spills water onto River Drive and other areas of the Quad-Cities, the museum isn't worried about anything more than possible debris clean-up.

The most obvious sign of the Figge's protections against floodwater is the slight slope from 2nd Street to the building, signaling a rise in elevation. Woeber said the lot was built up to encourage water to flow away from the entrance.

What's less obvious, however, is what lies below the surface. No artwork or other sensitive materials are stored on the first level of the building, which is mainly a parking garage. The garage allows for water to flow through the space without risking damage to the building, Figge Facilities Manager Tony Trout said, and plugging the garage's nine drains stops backwater from bringing in debris.

After the HESCO barriers failed in 2019 — sending floodwater up Main and Harrison streets and the Figge's garage — Trout said, mulch was the main debris left behind. However, it took just a few days to clean up.

"In 2019, we didn't anticipate debris flowing up Harrison Street and into our garage where our entrance is for cars to come in," Trout said. "So, this year we are going to sandbag that to keep that debris out of there."

The museum closed the parking garage Wednesday in order to place sandbags at the entrances, as the river is close to reaching 20 feet. The biggest inconvenience probably lands on visitors, Woeber said, because they will need to find parking in the flooded downtown.

The Figge doesn't expect attendance at the museum to decrease during flooding, he said. In fact, it may go up. The museum's windows and outdoor area facing the riverfront offer good views. Admission to the Figge is free through the end of April.

"Based on previous flood events, we get a little more visitor traffic down here," Woeber said. "People do like to come in and look at the river."