Guests will have the chance to explore the Figge Art Museum for free in April, including a major exhibition spanning 150 years of sports fashion.

The museum, 225 W 2nd St., Davenport, will offer free admission throughout April, sponsored by Deann Thoms, according to a news release. The Figge is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sundays.

"Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960," a traveling exhibition from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Museum, is open for viewing until May 7 on the 3rd and 4th floors of the Figge. The galleries are filled with 480 authentic artifacts put together to form 64 ensembles, showing how women dressed and accessorized for sports, such as swimming, boxing, tennis and more.

“I am thrilled 'Sporting Fashion' was selected to be showcased at the Figge as it is the first exhibition of its kind to explore the evolution of women’s sporting attire in Western fashion,” Thoms stated in the release. “I am dedicated to making it possible for everyone in the community to see this exhibition that celebrates physical freedom; examines the competing priorities of style, function and propriety; and explores the impact of new technologies and evolving social mores on women’s sports clothing.”

In addition to "Sporting Fashion," the Figge is hosting exhibits by local and regional artists, including Zaiga Minka Thorson, Heidi Draley McFall and Maria Cusumano, through mid-May. The "Young Artists at the Figge" exhibition showcases art by elementary students across the Quad-Cities region on a rotating basis and will close May 14.

“The Figge strives to be accessible to all in our community, and we are fortunate to have the support of Deann Thoms, who shares that vision," Figge Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave stated in the release. "Thanks to her generosity and leadership, everyone will have the opportunity see Sporting Fashion and the many other wonderful exhibitions currently on view free of charge during the entire month of April."