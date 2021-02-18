 Skip to main content
Figge Art Museum shines light on American art with new 'For America' exhibit
Figge Art Museum shines light on American art with new 'For America' exhibit

Step off the elevator onto the third floor of the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, and you'll be face-to-face with a star of the museum's newest "blockbuster" exhibit spanning 200 years of American art.

Titled "The Bash Bish," the painting is of a small waterfall in the Bash Bish River in western Massachusetts, painted in 1855 by John Frederick Kensett.

The subject matter and style — a romanticized landscape of the Hudson River Valley and surrounding area — is regarded as the country's first distinctive American look.

The work is one of about 100 in the exhibit titled "For America: 200 Years of Painting from the National Academy of Design," covering the time period from 1809 to 2013.

The exhibit opens to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and continues to May 16. To allow for social distancing, the works are spread out across three of the museum's four floors, providing not only safety but a "VIP experience" in that visitors should not feel rushed or crowded because of gallery capacity limits, Michelle Hargrave, the Figge's executive director and CEO, said.

The exhibition explores how artists have represented themselves and their country, including its shifting diversity, and the complexities of what it means to be an American. Portraits are a key component.

Asked to pick a work and explain how it reflects America, Hargrave cites a self-portrait done in 1964 by Hughie Lee-Smith, the second African American artist to be admitted to the highest level of the academy.

"It's a beautiful work," Hargrave said. "It shows this self-assured, serious man in a dress shirt and tie with a penetrating, attentive look. It's almost an upward image, as though he is looking down, studying us. One can speculate that he's making a point; he could be challenging the established racial stereotypes."

For context, 1964 was the year in which President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act making segregation in public facilities and discrimination in employment illegal. Also, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. won the Nobel Peace Prize.

"For America" is the Figge's second "blockbuster"; the first was "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse 1850-1950" that was on display during the fall of 2018 to January 2019, drawing 36,112 visitors.

While many Americans may recognize the names of Monet and Matisse more readily than William Merritt Chase or Cecilia Beaux, "For America" offers an opportunity to become acquainted with American artists and art.

And the Figge will help further that understanding with programs, both online and in-person.

"This is an unprecedented look at the history of American painting — written by its makers," Hargrave says in a news release. "We've never seen anything like this before, and we're honored to be hosting such an extraordinary exhibition."

At a time when the United States is so divided, the exhibit explores "our commonalities as well as our differences" and provides an opportunity to talk about what we have in common: our country, Hargrave said.

The works are organized into five sections, representing different time periods.

After the initial "Founding an American School" comes "New Internationalism" in which American artists traveled to Europe and were influenced by what was happening there, primarily the development of the Impressionistic style.

Third is "Painting America" in which artists depict more every day scenes, such as streetscapes, and include the work of the first African American artist admitted into the National Academy, Henry Ossawa Tanner.

Fourth is "Postwar Realisms," including the growth of abstractionism and "For America," featuring contemporary works.

The traveling exhibit was organized by the American Federation of Arts and the national academy. It is being made possible by the Major Exhibitions Endowment that was started by individuals, families, businesses and organizations in the Quad-Cities. The endowment is also sponsoring the exhibit, along with Estes Construction, the Harris Family Charitable Gift Fund, US Bank, Alan and Julie Renken, Mark and Rita Bawden and BITCO Insurance Cos. 

The exhibition came here from Sante Fe and will be going to Sacramento. 

What is the National Academy of Design?

The National Academy of Design is an honorary association of American artists, founded in New York City in 1825 by artists to promote the fine arts in America through instruction and exhibition.

Membership is limited to 450 American artists and architects who are elected by their peers on the basis of recognized excellence.

Anyone elected must donate one of their works to the academy’s collection as well as a portrait either by their own hand or that of someone else.

What are some programs accompanying the exhibit?

Following are programs scheduled to run with the exhibition. To register, go to figgeartmuseum.org; registrants for Zoom presentations will receive a link two hours prior to the program. More programs will be posted to the website as they become finalized.

From Feb. 18 through May 13, the weekly Virtual Thursdays at the Figge programs will focus on "For America."

• American Artists' Self-Portraits Then and Now

5-6 p.m. Feb. 25, free via Zoom

Brandon Brame Fortune, recently retired chief curator emerita of the National Portrait Gallery, discusses the role of portraiture through history.

• After Hours: For America

5-7 p.m. Feb. 26, at the Figge. Cost: $50

A semi-private evening to view the exhibit with guides available to answer questions. Individual charcuterie plates from the Figge Cafe and wine are included. Attendance is limited to 10.

• Who Was Leila Mechlin?

6:30-7:30 p.m. March 4, free via Zoom.

Ranelle Knight-Lueth, assistant professor at Coe College, Cedar Rapids, shares her research on Leila Mechlin, one of the most influential, although mostly unknown, women in American art history. Mechlin was an early and prominent member of the American Federation of Arts and an art critic for the Washington Evening Star and Sunday Star newspapers. She unquestionably influenced the growth of American art.

• Women in American Art (who weren't artists)

2:30-3:30 p.m. March 7, 14, 21 and 28 via Zoom; $55 ($40 for members)

Ranelle Knight-Lueth, assistant professor at Coe College, Cedar Rapids, presents a four-week online course focusing on the women who worked behind the scenes or with little recognition on building America's art scene.

• Coffee with the curators

11 a.m. March 8, via Zoom; $5 for non-members (free for members)

Figge curators discuss the planning and installation of a traveling exhibit and will answer questions. 

• Rebel Artists

6:30-7:30 p.m. March 11, free via Zoom

Vanessa Sage, assistant curator for the Figge, examines artists whose acts of self-determination changed the course of art. The presentation will discuss the National Academy of Design, the Ecole des Beaux-Arts, and the Royal Academy of Arts, and the crucial tension between the avant-garde and the traditional.

If you go

What: "For America: 200 Years of Painting from the National Academy of Design"

When: Opens to the public Tuesday, Feb. 23, continuing through May 16.

Where: Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

How much: $10 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for children ages 4-12. Reservations are encouraged (because of gallery capacity limits) and can be made at figgeartmuseum.org

For more information: 563-326-7804

