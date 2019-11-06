Donald and Theresa Dardar of the Pointe-au-Chien Indian tribe of Louisiana will give a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, on how they are fighting the effects of climate change on tribal land.
As water levels continue to rise, members of their tribe have had to find increasingly innovative ways to stop the erosion of the land where they live and work.
Their ongoing struggle inspired artist Mia Feuer to create "Mesh," one of her installations in "Totems of the Anthropocene," currently on display at the Figge.
Admission to the Figge is free from 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, and a $6 burger basket and other happy hour menu offerings are available for purchase.
You have free articles remaining.
Theresa Dardar also is leading an effort among several Louisiana tribes to restore food sovereignty — the sustainable production of healthy, culturally appropriate food — as the land around them disintegrates.
The area immediately around Terrebonne Bay, which includes Pointe-au-Chien, went from 10 percent water in 1916 to 90 percent in 2016, according to geographer Rebekah Jones, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida State University. The U.S. Geological Survey said the larger Terrebonne Basin lost almost 30 percent of its land from 1932 to 2010.
Dardar and her tribe are trying out new ways to grow vegetables and medicinal plants.