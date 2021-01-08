Figge holds its own, anticipates new 'blockbuster' exhibit

In fact, 700 participants has been the typical response for each of the museum's monthly Family Days. Art activities are centered around a particular artist, with a supply kit similar to those offered for Day of the Dead, accompanied by online programs and an opportunity to visit the museum in person for free.

As soon as the closure hit in mid-March, staff began creating these online programs to continue "fulfilling the mission of bringing art to the community," Hargrave said. Others have included virtual tours of exhibitions and Thursday evening programs.

"Henry Dreyfuss: Designs for the Modern Age" was the most widely attended virtual exhibition with more than 500 visitors, she said.

Overall, in-person attendance at the Figge is down about 20% from the normal average of 100,000 visitors annually, and revenues have decreased about 65%, Hargrave said.

But the museum is holding its own with the $750,000 it receives annually from the city of Davenport for taking care of the city's art collection, and a total of $580,900 in emergency grants targeted for COVID-19 relief. This includes $264,000 from the Payroll Protection Program of the federal CARES Act and $111,5000 from the Iowa Arts Council, Hargrave said.