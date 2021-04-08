 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Figge to provide free admission for essential workers next week
0 comments
topical

Figge to provide free admission for essential workers next week

  • Updated
  • 0
021821-qc-nws-figge-03.JPG

Mary Neil of Rock Island looks at the exhibit "For America" on Feb. 17 at the Figge Art Museum.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

The Figge Art Museum will honor and celebrate essential workers who supported the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with free admission from Sunday through April 17.

“Quite simply, we would not have gotten through the past year without the heroic efforts of our community’s essential workers — from medical personnel to teachers to grocery store workers,” Figge Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave said in a news release Thursday.

“Their efforts are to be commended, and we hope this small token of appreciation will bring a bright spot to a trying year,” Hargrave added.

The weeklong celebration is made possible through the sponsorship of WVIK-Quad-Cities NPR.

Health care workers, firefighters, law enforcement, educators and grocery store, food service and all other essential workers are invited to visit the Figge free of charge anytime during the free admission week. A work badge or proof of employment will be required to receive free admission.

Masks are required.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Dedication ceremony for St. Ambrose University’s newly renovated McMullen Hall Atrium

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Big progress on Illinois-bound span of I-74 bridge
Local News

Big progress on Illinois-bound span of I-74 bridge

  • Updated

Officials from the Iowa DOT have said their goal is to move Illinois-bound traffic onto the new eastbound span by the year's end. The arch must be finished before the driving deck between the arches can be installed and the concrete poured.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News