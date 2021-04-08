Figge to provide free admission for essential workers next week

The Figge Art Museum will honor and celebrate essential workers who supported the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with free admission from Sunday through April 17.

“Quite simply, we would not have gotten through the past year without the heroic efforts of our community’s essential workers — from medical personnel to teachers to grocery store workers,” Figge Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave said in a news release Thursday.

“Their efforts are to be commended, and we hope this small token of appreciation will bring a bright spot to a trying year,” Hargrave added.

The weeklong celebration is made possible through the sponsorship of WVIK-Quad-Cities NPR.

Health care workers, firefighters, law enforcement, educators and grocery store, food service and all other essential workers are invited to visit the Figge free of charge anytime during the free admission week. A work badge or proof of employment will be required to receive free admission.

Masks are required.

