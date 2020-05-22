Figge to reopen June 9

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Figge Art Museum will be reopening to the public on Tuesday, June 9 and to members-only on Saturday & Sunday, June 6, 7.

Admission will be free in an effort to create a no-touch visitor experience.

Visitors will be required to reserve a time slot prior to their visit.

New policies and procedures designed to keep our staff and visitor's safe upon reopening will be shared soon.

The Figge Cafe will remain closed in June.

Quad-City Times​