Figge to reopen June 9
topical top story

Figge to reopen June 9

Figge Art Museum

The Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, is a stop on the Grant Wood Trail. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Figge Art Museum will be reopening to the public on Tuesday, June 9 and to members-only on Saturday & Sunday, June 6, 7.

Admission will be free in an effort to create a no-touch visitor experience.

Visitors will be required to reserve a time slot prior to their visit.

New policies and procedures designed to keep our staff and visitor's safe upon reopening will be shared soon.

The Figge Cafe will remain closed in June. 

Quad-City Times​

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News