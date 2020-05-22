Figge to reopen June 9

The Figge Art Museum will be reopening to the public on Tuesday, June 9 and to members-only on Saturday & Sunday, June 6, 7.
Admission will be free in an effort to create a no-touch visitor experience.
Visitors will be required to reserve a time slot prior to their visit.
New policies and procedures designed to keep our staff and visitor's safe upon reopening will be shared soon.
The Figge Cafe will remain closed in June.
Quad-City Times
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.