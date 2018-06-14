Family Resources staff and volunteers will collect basic need items on Saturday, June 23, outside of 13 Quad-City area Hy-Vee stores to benefit survivors of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, sex and labor trafficking, homicide and other violent crimes.
The Fill the Truck events will be from 9 a.m. to noon.
The wish list includes new kitchen and bath items, cleaning supplies, bed and bath linens, toiletries, small home items, baby and toddler supplies (diapers, pull-ups, toothpaste) and over-the-counter medicines.
Trucks and volunteers will be at Hy-Vee locations in Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport, Milan, Moline, Muscatine, Rock Island and Silvis.
In 2017, Family Resources’ Survivor Services Department served more than 12,000 survivors including with a 24-hour free crisis line at 866-921-3354.
For more information, visit famres.org or contact Sarah Tisinger at 563-468-2332 or stisinger@famres.org.