Filling Greatest Grains space is 14,000-square-foot challenge

No doubt about it, the closing in July of Greatest Grains health food store at 1600 Harrison St. was a blow to the Hilltop Campus Village.

The business had been a mainstay for 40 years, and its closure leaves a big hole — 14,400 square feet.

In marketing the property, the listing agent is looking for either a single owner who would use the entire space or two to three really good potential tenants for whom investors could be found, Scott Tunnicliff, Village director, said.

Many possible uses have been bandied about: a health deli; another grocery store, either mainstream or specialty; a bike shop; a cluster of art galleries/ consignment businesses; and a combination restaurant/craft brewery.

At present, craft breweries are either in Quad-City downtowns or in the northern reaches of Davenport and Bettendorf, Tunnicliff said. "There's nothing in the west or south or center," he said.