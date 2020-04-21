Filling Station to open for carryout/takeout

Despite the passing of its longtime owner, Don "Donny'' Wachal, the Filling Station will open Wednesday, April 22, for carryout and delivery orders.
Hours will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. For carryout orders, customers may call 563-391-6954, and for delivery orders, call Order2Eat at 563-293-8411.
"We have taken every precaution to keep us all safe. Thank you for your continued support,'' read a post on the Filling Station's Facebook page.
An April 1 post on that same Facebook page announced the Filling Station was closing its doors, but there were plans to open at a later date.
Wachal, it was confirmed at the time, had taken ill March 16, and as a precaution, had not been on site since. Wachal, who had owned the Filling Station for 50 years, had tested positive for COVID-19.
Wachal died Wednesday, April 15, due to complications from the virus. He was 74.
