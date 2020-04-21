You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Filling Station to open for carryout/takeout
topical alert top story

Filling Station to open for carryout/takeout

  • Updated

Despite the passing of its longtime owner, Don "Donny'' Wachal, the Filling Station will open Wednesday, April 22, for carryout and delivery orders.

Hours will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. For carryout orders, customers may call 563-391-6954, and for delivery orders, call Order2Eat at 563-293-8411.

"We have taken every precaution to keep us all safe. Thank you for your continued support,'' read a post on the Filling Station's Facebook page.

An April 1 post on that same Facebook page announced the Filling Station was closing its doors, but there were plans to open at a later date.

Wachal, it was confirmed at the time, had taken ill March 16, and as a precaution, had not been on site since. Wachal, who had owned the Filling Station for 50 years, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Wachal died Wednesday, April 15, due to complications from the virus. He was 74.

 

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News