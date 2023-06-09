The Azubuike African American Council for the Arts is bringing Black Diasporic voices and experiences from across the globe to the Quad-Cities with its first film festival.

The Pulling Focus African American Film Festival, featuring 34 films made by local, national and international artists, will take place June 16-18 at different Quad-Cities cultural organizations. There will also be opportunities to mingle with filmmakers and listen in on a panel discussion.

"It's time for us to really look and hear diverse voices from African diaspora," Pulling Focus Director and Azubuike African American Council for the Arts Board Chair Gaye Shannon Burnett said. "I think it's different when we're telling our own story, and so you can look at their lives and look at how being a Black person in America or even globally, what it feels like, what the struggles are. And we have some of the same, same things happening to us."

Festivities begin June 16 with the first block of films being shown and a reception afterward at the TMBC Lincoln Center. The bulk of the films will be shown June 17 at the Figge Art Museum and the Putnam Museum & Science Center, and a panel discussion will take place in the afternoon. Sunday will wrap up the festival with an awards ceremony at a location that is yet to be determined.

A full schedule and other information will be posted this week at the Pulling Focus website.

The idea of holding a film festival had been around since the organization started the Urban Exposure Independent Film Project, Burnett said, a program aimed at instilling in young people the fundamentals of filmmaking.

"A lot of times it just didn't seem like the right time," Burnett said. "But this year I said, we really need to either do this or forget about it."

Filmmakers explored a range of topics in the works they'll show at the festival, Burnett said, from cultural practices to intersecting identities to racial tensions and policing. They will be judged in categories including Best of the Midwest, Best Short, Best Inspirational, Best Student Film and Best First-Time Filmmaker.

Each film's runtime sits anywhere between a few minutes and half an hour. Burnett said esteemed judges would decide on a winner in each category to receive festival laurels.

The event is free and open to the public, and Burnett encouraged anyone who is interested to come out and see a film, as they may find something they can relate to in them.

"I think that other people can look at the stories and see themselves, whether they're Black or people of color or not," Burnett said. "They would be able to see themselves."

