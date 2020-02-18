Filmmaker seeks interviews into Prince's death for new film

The independent film’s distribution schedule hasn't been finalized, but an April 21, 2020 release (for donors and media only) is planned in Minneapolis, Los Angeles and New York, according to a spokeswoman.

Medics from the Moline Fire Department saved Prince's life when his plane made an emergency landing at the Q-C Airport on April 15, 2016. He was unresponsive, according to records and reports, and medics administered two shots of the emergency overdose drug naloxone to bring him back.

A wrongful-death lawsuit brought by his estate against Trinity Medical Center, the attending emergency room physician, and parent company UnityPoint Health accused them of failing to "timely and appropriately diagnose and treat opiate overdose," along with failing to "timely and appropriately investigate the cause of opiate overdose" and failing to offer related counseling, the lawsuit states.