Final arch pieces raised, Iowa-bound opening again delayed

The final pieces of the arch for the new Iowa-bound I-74 bridge have been raised, but the opening of the span is again being delayed.
Two pre-connected segments that form the upper-most "keystone" of the arch were raised by crane around 8 a.m., and the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation, DOTs, say the process of setting the keystones will continue throughout the day.
The westbound span is about a year behind schedule, and Iowa DOT Project Manager Danielle Alvarez said Tuesday the opening now is expected, "by the end of 2020."
She has been saying the bridge would open in the second half of 2020. Alvarez did not immediately respond to a request for an explanation for the latest delay. Her office had indicated Tuesday they would be unavailable for questions, given the activities surrounding the raising of the final arch segments.
Dozens of spectators came and went along the bike path in Bettendorf Wednesday morning to see the historic completion of the basket-handle design arch. The area has been a popular viewing spot for those interested in the building of the new $1.2 billion bridge and its related approaches and interstate expansion.
The pre-assembled keystones have four connection points to the other arch segments, and each connection requires about 1,000 bolts. Also time-consuming is the tensioning of the system, which ultimately will result in the removal of the temporary stay cables that have been used to guide the segments into proper alignment.
Alvarez estimated the adjustment of the arch positions is within about an inch, suggesting the trajectory of the two sides of the arch are in desired alignment.
The Mississippi River channel is closed to commercial navigation for 72 hours as several cranes and barges, along with a large crew of workers, occupy the work zone. Recreational boaters are asked to used caution and avoid the area entirely, if possible.
When the arch is complete, ironworkers are to continue to add sections of roadway that will make up the span's driving surface.
The raising of the arches for the eastbound (Illinois-bound) span is to take place as the bridge deck is built.
This story will be updated.
