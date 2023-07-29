Adam Procell of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, wore a Texas A & M cycling jersey as he stood in line Saturday at Davenport’s Centennial Park boat ramp to dip his bicycle tires in the Mississippi River to end his part in RAGBRAI.

Procell never attended A&M, but a close friend of his, Mike Murphy, had attended the school located in College Station, Texas.

“Mike used to ride the RAGBRAI every year, and he passed away, so it was important for me to get to the finish line wearing this jersey,” Process said. “Today, I’m an Aggie fan.”

There were thousands of unique stories in this year’s RAGBRAI, the 50th anniversary of the ride.

Kara Putnam is an assistant fire chief at Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue in Silverdale, Washington. She rode the course with her brother, Shea.

“I bike to stay fit, to stay healthy,” she said. “It keeps me in shape so I can do my job as a firefighter.”

Putnam said the last part of the ride, a 71-mile trek from Coralville to Davenport through Muscatine, did not have as many hills as other parts of the course. On Friday, it had been the heat that stood out.

“Yesterday was a butt-kicker,” Putnam said on Saturday.

Mary Andersen, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, but who grew up in Iowa, and Tom Hauser and Tami Trimble, both of Carroll, Iowa, were part of a 13-member team of cyclists known as “Team Hijacked.”

“We used to have a different name, ‘First Bar on the Right,’” Trimble said. “Before the internet we would meet at the first bar on the right. And if there wasn’t a bar on the right but there was on the left, we’d just turn our bikes around and that would make the bar on the right.”

Due to the heat during the week, each rode about half of the 500 mile journey.

“I rode almost every day about half of it because of the heat,” Andersen said. They rode to Davenport from Muscatine as each needed time out of the heat.

“I don’t push myself on those hot days,” Hauser said.

But Saturday’s weather was different with the cloud cover, lower temperatures and lower humidity.

“Today was great,” Andersen said. “I mean the headwind was not pleasant, but in my opinion I’d rather have some moving air than no air at all. That helps with the heat, even on the hot days the wind helped with the air movement.”

Anette and Patrick Dombrowski took the time to get a photo together on stage with announcer Kai Swanson.

Anette Dombrowski, who is originally from Sweden, said she has done 11 RAGBRAIs while Patrick, who is from Chicago, has done 14.

For the 50th Anniversary of the ride, this one was packed with people.

“It was too crowded, there were a lot of people, but we knew that going in,” Anette said. “The heat was nothing new, we’ve dealt with that before, but today was perfect.”

“It’s a mix of everything, small towns, hills, corn," Patrick Dombrowski said of the course.

Steve Penkhus, 78, rode his first ever RAGBRAI with friends, Andrew and Jessica McNamara and Paul Matson. They all live in Minnesota, but Penkhus winters in South Carolina.

“I’m from Iowa and Iowa is a lot prettier than I remember it,” he said. “It was beautiful.”

Sleeping in tents was a hold up for Penkhus in past years.

"This year I had an opportunity to sleep in an RV, and it was the 50th anniversary and I’m getting pretty old and I didn’t know how long I’d be able to do it," he said.

Probably the best thing about the RV was the air conditioning. His group would get up before 4 a.m. to get an early start to beat the heat.

“The weather was beautiful last year,” Jessica McNamara said. “We had a couple of days that were 80 but most days were below 80.”

This year, Penkhus said, “the sixth day, Friday, was brutal.”

Chom Naae, of Des Moines, said this was her fourth RAGBRAI, but the first full RAGBRAI she has done.

“It was very unique,” she said. “It was very hilly I wasn’t expecting some of the hills at the end. You just crawled and crawled and crawled.”

Willy Gedeon, a Chaplain Assistant in the U.S. Air Force, said the Air Force had 177 riders and 16 supporters for RAGBRAI.

“We’re from all over the place,” Gedeon said. “We have a cycling team and retirees, active duty and reserves can go to the website Air Force cycling dot com and volunteer.

Bobby Bonds, 68, and his wife Jean, 63, of Dallas, Texas, said they’ve been cycling 25 years. This was his 13th RAGBRAI while it was her fourth.

The best part is meeting people in Iowa, Jean Bond's said.

“Oh, the people,” she said. “The people of Iowa are just great.”

50th Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa