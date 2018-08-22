The final paving of Bettendorf’s Forest Grove Drive will begin this morning at 6 a.m. and should be completed by early afternoon, city spokeswoman Lauran Haldeman said in a news release.
Traffic will be eastbound only from Middle Road during the morning hours, Haldeman said.
When the paving operation gets past the entrances to Huntington Meadows and Sterling Woods subdivisions, westbound traffic will open with traffic control flaggers at each end.
Drivers should expect delays.
For more information, contact Bettendorf Public Works at 563-344-4088.
— Thomas Geyer