Final section of Quad-Cities west-bound I-74 bridge floor raised
Final section of Quad-Cities west-bound I-74 bridge floor raised

The connection is complete.

The last arch-floor section of the new Iowa-bound Interstate 74 bridge is in place. The bridge now fully spans Moline and Bettendorf. Next, steel rebar and concrete will complete the driving surface, parts of the arch will be painted and roadway lights will be installed. The first of the twin bridges is to open by year's end. Meanwhile, work has begun on the arch for the Illinois-bound span, which is targeted for completion next year.

