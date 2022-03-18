'Finally, finally, finally': Gathering of the Green brings John Deere enthusiasts from across the world back to the Quad-Cities

Dallas Law wouldn't recommend international travel during a global health pandemic. But he was too excited about the Gathering of the Green to stay in Australia.

The event gathers collectors of all things John Deere every other year in the Quad-Cities. Law, an avocado farmer, had to cancel flights in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. This week, he's back in the Quad-Cities and seeing new and familiar faces from around the U.S. and world.

"It's great to catch up with other agricultural people," he said, "because we all struggle with the same thing even though we're in different countries."

Gathering of the Green kicked off Wednesday with a huge crowd, Gathering of the Green Board Chair Tony Knobbe said, and the excitement continued Thursday with a St. Patrick's Day-friendly — and the John Deere classic — sea of green.

John Deere enthusiasts can explore a vendor fair, attend workshops and view equipment through Saturday at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport,. The Plow City Tractor Show, showcasing rare, locally made pieces, will run through Friday at the Iowa Building on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Day passes cost $10 and allow access to both the RiverCenter and Plow City Tractor Show on the day it was bought.

Many people had already pre-registered for the Gathering when they had to cancel in 2020, Knobbe said, and with all of the vendors and ordered merchandise, they had to scramble to let everyone know what was going on, cancel contracts and give people their money back. But some decided to let the organization keep their money, to ensure they could all gather again in the future.

"We started the process of refunding their registration fees, and hundreds of people started saying, just keep my money. We want this thing to continue. You don't have to apply it to my next Gathering fees, just keep it and make this thing happen," Knobbe said. "So they're just very, very gracious."

Dave McEachren was shutting the tailgate on his truck — filled with John Deere toys and collectibles ready to be sold at the 2020 Gathering of the Green — when he got a phone call with news of the events' cancellation. Despite the disappointment he understood why it needed to be done, and has been anticipating this week for the past two years.

The collector traveled from Glencoe, in Ontario, Canada, for the event. The only Gathering he's missed over the years was the first one, and he wasn't about to break his streak.

Business has been booming, he said, and he's barely been able to leave his booth in between selling and talking with people.

"That's one of the biggest reasons that I enjoy coming," McEachren said. "It's not about collecting or buying or selling, it's about seeing the people that are here."

Paulette Dow didn't have quite as far to travel to volunteer for the Gathering as a resident of Bettendorf, but she's seen plenty of new faces to go along with the familiar. Manning a booth filled with baskets ready to be raffled off, she said the day had been great — and incredibly busy — so far.

Preparing for this year's event was a little easier this time around, she said, since they kept the theme and plan from the canceled 2020 Gathering. But the atmosphere was a bit different from the past, with people bursting to coming together over a shared passion again.

"We're happy to be here," Dow said, "Finally, finally, finally."

