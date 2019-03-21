CAMBRIDGE — The finance committee chairman resigned from the Henry County Board on Thursday.
Loren Rathjen of Colona resigned effective immediately, saying he’d always said if he couldn’t give the job his all, he wouldn’t do it.
“He is definitely going to be missed, but we’ll go on. We’ll go on,” said county board chairman Marshall Jones.
Jones said since Rathjen was a Republican, he will notify the Henry County Republican Central Committee of the vacancy and that body will give suggestions, then the county board will vote. “We may also suggest some people that we think would be good to (the Central Committee),” he said. “We will discuss it here and make the final decision.”
The finance committee chair appointment is up to Jones, who said there are members of the committee with longevity and he would be making a couple of phone calls.
“It is a very key committee, keeping track of the finances, helping us with our budget. Very key. We will miss Loren’s leadership, but we have some members that have been on there for a long time,” he said.
Board member Roger Gradert reported on Bi-State and the Hennepin canal, noting the recent break in the Green River levee that washed out the canal again at Colona. He said it’s a question of responsibility for the break. He encouraged the rest of the board to get on the Friends of the Hennepin Canal website for updates. He said the biggest problem is that the state’s manpower on the canal has gone from 15 people to four. Activities such as organized kayaking at Rock Falls and Annawan and the Hennepin Hundred race mean the canal generates revenue, he said.
Gradert is on a Bi-State trails committee that’s setting up a strategic plan for four or five areas including Muscatine, Eldridge and the canal. He said one of his issues is that QCTrails.org carries a map of all trails in the area but “unfortunately it stops at Colona.”
Jones said he also talked to Colona Fire Chief John Swan about the canal, and planned to have something presented to the county board in April. He said the reason funds were found very quickly to fix a break on the canal in Tiskilwa was that it affected a navigable river, the Illinois.
Board member Bill Preston reported on proposed state legislation coming out of the United Counties Council of Illinois. House Bill 348 would provide a process for any township in McHenry County or any township road district in McHenry or Lake Counties to be dissolved. Duties would be transferred to the counties except municipalities within the dissolving township may decide to take on the duties and responsibilities of the road districts. Senate Bill 90 addresses drainage district dissolution.
The county should start receiving income from the public safety tax in the next couple of weeks. Public safety chairman Shawn Kendall said Sheriff Kerry Loncka updated the committee on his needs that would be addressed by the new revenue. The department also has extra income from out-of-county inmates, which currently number 95—about five to ten percent above normal.
Kendall also remarked on the additional costs that could be anticipated with the potential passage of recreational marijuana laws in Illinois, saying it’s a gateway drug to harder drugs. Speaking of other drugs, he noted the Kewanee and Colona locations for the Henry County Health Department accept old prescription drugs daily, year round. “It needs to be disposed of and disposed of properly,” he said.
The first state lottery for solar farm special use permits has been put off to mid-April, according to plan and development chair Lynn Sutton. He said the first group will be a minimal number. “There will be subsequent waves of approvals,” he noted.
The executive committee will soon meet with the Henry County Economic Development Partnership to discuss the changes in the job description for the new economic development director. A new round of interviews is planned.