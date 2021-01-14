Financial help is available to those struggling to pay utility bills

Project NOW’s Low Income Housing Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) still has available funding for residents in Rock Island, Henry, and Mercer counties struggling to pay their heating bills.

LIHEAP provides utility assistance to residents living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

The program is funded through the state and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance.

Residents must call their local Project NOW office to schedule an appointment.

Project NOW Office Locations:

Rock Island Office- 309-793-6391

Henry County- 309-852-4565

Senior Center- 309-788-6335

Mercer County- 309-582-2644

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0