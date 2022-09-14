Finding the common chord of music accessibility: River Music Experience changes name to Common Chord

River Music Experience has changed its name and branding to Common Chord, an effort to better reflect its mission of making music accessible and celebrate its growth in the community.

Its tagline is now "More Music. More Community."

Common Chord Executive Director Tyson Danner said discussions around an identity change came about during strategic planning talks. The COVID-19 pandemic helped the nonprofit staff take a step back and look at their mission, and they realized that River Music Experience didn't accurately portray all they do now.

To him, this name change signifies the growth that the organization should be proud of.

"The name is just catching up to where we've been the past couple years," Danner said.

River Music Experience was founded in 2004 as a museum of American roots music, but it didn't stay that way for long. Within a few years the organization had started hosting concerts and educational programming, and has expanded from there.

Currently Common Chord holds camps and clubs aimed towards youth, hosts concerts in the Red Room and collaborates with organizations throughout the Quad-Cities on initiatives like the OneSound Piano Project, which places pianos around the community for anyone to play.

“Our programs and mission have grown so much, even through the pandemic…,” said Ross Carlson, current Common Chord board chairman, in a press release. “Our mission is clear, our programs are strong, and we are financially sustainable. We decided it was time our name caught up to who we are today, not what we were 20 years ago.”

While the nonprofit's identity may be changing, its programming won't be — other than a couple new additions. Common Chord will host a Community Jam Session Sept. 18 at the Freight House Farmers' Market parking lot, 4313 W. River Drive, Davenport. Members of the public, musicians or not, are invited to join in creating renditions of "Listen to the Music," "Dancing in the Streets," "Hey Ya!" and "Jukebox Hero."

Musicians can start setting up at 1 p.m., and music will begin at 2:30 p.m. Food and drink vendors will set up shop as well, and people can pick up a kazoo at the event.

Common Chord also announced the creation of the Encore Society, a leadership group made up of longtime-supporters of the nonprofit.

Beyond the change of a name is the hope that Common Chord's reach will continue to grow, Danner said, creating a larger community around music that doesn't just gather outside the nonprofit's doors.

The whole Quad-Cities music scene should benefit from its programming, Danner said, from venues to nonprofits to schools. If more people are finding music they love from the Raccoon Motel, Gypsy Highway or a local music festival, Common Chord will consider it a success.

"My personal hope, and really our hope for this organization, is that a year, five years and 10 years from now, every day that goes by, there's new folks getting to experience music in a new way," Danner said.