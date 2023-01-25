 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire at Moline apartment, multiple agencies responding

012523-qc-nws-timberknollfire-001

Emergency personnel respond to a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments at 53rd Street near John Deere Road, Moline.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

Multiple agencies are on the scene of an apartment fire in Moline in which multiple people reportedly were trapped.

Deputy Fire Chief Kris Johnson said the primary fire was under control shortly before 11 a.m.

Some tenants were evacuated and others were rescued from balconies. Some injuries have been reported, Johnson said, but he could not elaborate.

The building involved contains about 30 units and is located on the southeast corner of the multiple-building complex.

According to the Moline Police Department's Facebook page, the agencies are battling the blaze at Timber Knoll, 3741 53rd St.

The property is north of John Deere Road, and motorist are being advised to find an alternate route around 53rd St.

A Quad-City Times photographer reports heavy smoke in the area, and his photos show multiple ladders against one building, suggesting rescues could be underway.

Moline firefighters were sent to the nearby Homewood Manor Apartments last week, where 11 people were temporarily displaced by fire.

Reporters are on scene, and this story will be updated. 

