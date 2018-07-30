Nine fire departments and 40 firefighters responded to a house fire Monday night at 604 E. 7th Ave., Coal Valley.
Coal Valley Fire Chief David Dunham said the department responded to a fire call at 5:47 p.m. He said the department is calling it a 211 fire, or second alarm.
“We have heavy fire in the areas we can’t get to. It’s still unsafe to get upstairs with the roof collapse and partial floor collapse, the stairs are collapsed, so we are fighting this one from the exterior with a ladder truck,” Dunham said. “We had a heck of a time getting inside because the way the house is next to the woods.”
Dunham said that two adults and three children were in the house when the fire started, and that the daughter smelled the smoke and alerted her father. He said all of the fire alarms were working and everyone escaped unharmed.
The state fire marshal was on scene to conduct an investigation. Genesis Medical Center ambulances were on scene, as were the Illinois State Police for traffic control.
Fire departments on scene included Coal Valley, Orion, Colona, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Coyne Center and the Moline Second Alarmers.