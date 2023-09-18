Multiple agencies are responding to a fire at Sivyer Steel Castings in Bettendorf on Monday.
A Davenport police officer on scene around 10:45 p.m. said everyone was safe.
Crews fight a fire at Sivyer Steel Castings Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Bettendorf.
GRETCHEN TESKE
Flames were visible at the casting company and foundry around 10 p.m. Monday. At least two aerial fire trucks were being used to fight the fire, with dozens of emergency vehicles in total at the scene.
The foundry is located on 33rd Street in Bettendorf, between State Street and the Mississippi River.
Vehicles from agencies including Bettendorf Police, Bettendorf Fire, MidAmerican Energy, LeClaire Fire and Davenport Fire responded to the fire.
A fire burns at Sivyer Steel on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Bettendorf.
GRETCHEN TESKE
Sivyer started in Milwaukee, but moved to Bettendorf in 1962, according to its website. It's casting operations serve customers in varied industries.
The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus has a reporter on scene.
This story will be updated.
Firefighters walk towards Sivyer Steel during a structure fire there Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Bettendorf.
GRETCHEN TESKE
Photos: Take a look inside Sivyer Steel
