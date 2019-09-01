MOLINE — Fire heavily damaged a two-car garage at 2325 29th St. on Sunday afternoon, according to Moline Fire Department officials.
Fire officials said there was a report of smoke coming from the garage. Flames were starting to show through the roof when fire officials arrived on the scene.
There were two vehicles in the garage, one of which was an antique. The firefighters were able to tear the garage door off and push the car out before it sustained unrepairable damage, according to a news release from the fire department.
Estimated damage to the structure was $30,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No civilian or firefighter injuries were noted.
The Moline Fire Department was assisted by Moline Police Department and Mid-American Energy.