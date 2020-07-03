Fire causes $40,000 damage to Moline home

A house fire in Moline displaced one person and killed one pet.
Moline Fire Department were called to 1110 40th St., Moline at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 2.
There was no sign of active fire, but the inside of the windows were covered with soot. They entered the single-story, single family home, and discovered a fire that had burnt itself out.
No one was home, but one pet had died.
A window air conditioning unit was determined to be a possible source of the fire. Damage was estimated at $40,000.
The homeowner was displaced for the night.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.