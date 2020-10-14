Fire causes damage to Moline home

A fire damaged a Moline home Tuesday evening.

Moline firefighters were called at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, to 1408 12th St.

The first arriving fire company found the deck and porch at the rear of the residence on fire. The main body of fire was under control in about 15 minutes. There was significant extension into the residence that required further attention along with extensive salvage and overhaul operations, requiring fire crews to remain on scene until about 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Moline Fire Department.

There were no injuries.

The initial Moline Fire Department response included three engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances, an incident commander and one off-duty chief officer for a total of 18 personnel.

There was a report of a female occupant who was unaccounted for, however she was located unharmed outside of the residence early in the event.

The total amount of loss is being estimated at about $34,000 to the home and contents.