Fire damages Augustana residence for students

An Augustana College-owned house for students was severely damaged by fire Wednesday, Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty said.
The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at 730 34th St.
Marty said that crews arrived on the scene to find heavy fire on the second floor of the residence. The fire had spread to a finished third floor, he added.
The home is used to house eight Augustana students, Marty said. None were in the residence at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The house is one of the older homes in the area converted to house students.
Electronic records of the Rock Island County Assessor’s Office do not say when the house was built or when Augustana College purchased the home.
The building has been deemed uninhabitable and all students were relocated for the remainder of the term, Marty said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Wednesday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.