Fire damages Bettendorf home

Bettendorf firefighters responded to a house fire early Thursday.
Firefighters were called to 2907 Glenn St. at 2:36 a.m.
A smoke alarm woke the occupant of the home who was able to get out of his house and to the neighbor’s house for help, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf. He was transported by Medic to Genesis East.
The fire was quickly brought under control by the first two arriving fire crews. Davenport Fire Department was dispatched for automatic aid, but was cleared shortly after their arrival on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation with no damage estimates at this time.
Quad-City Times