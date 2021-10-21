 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire damages Bettendorf home
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Fire damages Bettendorf home

  • 0
Bettendorf fire truck

Fire engine No. 2 at Spruce Hills Fire Station in Bettendorf.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

Bettendorf firefighters responded to a house fire early Thursday.

Firefighters were called to 2907 Glenn St. at 2:36 a.m.

A smoke alarm woke the occupant of the home who was able to get out of his house and to the neighbor’s house for help, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf. He was transported by Medic to Genesis East.

The fire was quickly brought under control by the first two arriving fire crews. Davenport Fire Department was dispatched for automatic aid, but was cleared shortly after their arrival on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with no damage estimates at this time.

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Northwest storms could spark debris flows in wildfire burn scars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News