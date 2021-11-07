 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire damages Bettendorf home
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Fire damages Bettendorf home

  • 0

A late-night fire Saturday severely damaged a Bettendorf home.

The blaze was reported at about 11 p.m. Saturday at 6484 Eagle Ridge Road.

The home is in the name of the Colleen L. Johnson Revocable Trust.

Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek said there was, "definitely a lot of damage," to the home. 

Knorrek declined to say if anyone was injured.

Firefighters remained on the scene into Sunday to investigate the blaze.

The 4,224 square-foot, two-story home was built in 2001, according to the Scott County Assessor’s Office.

Firefighters from Davenport, Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale assisted Bettendorf firefighters at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

1:32
Bettendorf fire

Bettendorf fire

Bettendorf firefighters climb the roof of this Bettendorf home at 6484 Eagle Ridge Road. A fire was reported at the home at about 11 p.m. Saturday.